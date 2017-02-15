Shots fired near 12th and A - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Shots fired near 12th and A

Posted: Updated:

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police are investigating some shots fired near 12 and A Wednesday morning around 5:35 a.m. Police say a witness heard a gunshot and looked out his window. They say that person watched a man dressed in black shoot into the air; police found two shell casings, but no shooter and no damage.

The investigation is ongoing.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.