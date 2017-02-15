SPECIAL REPORT: President Trump & PM Netanyahu press conference - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

SPECIAL REPORT: President Trump & PM Netanyahu press conference

Posted: Updated:

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
8@klkntv.com

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu are holding a joint press conference.  

ABC News is carrying the event live.  

Tune into Channel 8 or ABC online www.abcnews.go.com to watch.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.