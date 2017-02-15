NU BSB: Schedule Change this Weekend in Tempe

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Due to Weather, Huskers Will Open 2017 with Doubleheader in Tempe

Lincoln – Due to forecasted rain in the Tempe, Ariz., area this weekend, Nebraska and UC Riverside will now play a doubleheader on Friday, Feb. 17, starting at 2 p.m. (CT). The Huskers and Highlanders will now meet for one game on Saturday at 1 p.m. (CT) and Sunday’s game is still set for 2 p.m. (CT).

All the start times for each day are the same, but not Friday will host a doubleheader instead of Saturday. Previously, the Huskers and Highlanders were scheduled to play one game on Friday and a doubleheader on Saturday.