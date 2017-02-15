NE MGOLF - Huskers Head to Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Palm Desert, Calif. - The Huskers are headed to warmer weather to play in the 2017 University of Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate. Play begins Fri, Feb 17 and concludes Sun, Feb 19.

The Classic Club in Palm Desert, California, a par-72, 7,322 yard course will play host to the tournament.

Senior Michael Colgate will represent the No. 1 spot for the Huskers. Colgate finished 2-1 last week in the Big Ten Match Play Championship.

Justin Jennings will play in the No. 2 spot at the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate. The senior completed the Big Ten Match Play Championship 0-2.

Jace Guthmiller and Jackson Wendling will play in the No. 3 and No. 4 spots, respectively for Nebraska. The sophomores both finished the tournment last week 1-2.

Sophomore Sean Song will play in the No. 5 spot for the Huskers. Song concluded the Match Play 0-2.

The Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate will host 22 teams, including Nebraska. The teams competing include, University of Nebraska, University of Wyoming, University of Colorado, Gonzaga, Cal State Northridge, UC Riverside, Kansas, TCU, University of Denver, UALR, UNCW, South Dakota State, Texas Tech, Old Dominion University, University of Oregon, Fresno State, University of Texas-Arlington, Southern Utah, Stephen F. Austin, Oral Roberts University, University of California-Fullerton, and LMU.

Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate

Fri, Feb 17 - Sun, Feb 19

Palm Desert, Calif. - The Classic Club

Par-72 - 7,322 yards

Nebraska Lineup

1) Michael Colgate

2) Justin Jennings

3) Jace Guthmiller

4) Jackson Wendling

5) Sean Song