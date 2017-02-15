NEB T&F: Huskers Host Final Indoor Home Meet

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Huskers Host Final Indoor Home Meet

The Nebraska track and field team hosts the Nebraska Tune-Up on Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center Indoor Track. The meet is the final indoor home meet of the season for the Huskers, and admission is free. The first events begin at Noon.

The Huskers are gearing up for the Big Ten Indoor Championships next week in Geneva, Ohio. Friday’s meet will give some Huskers a chance to make their case for a roster spot at next week’s conference meet, while others will look to build momentum in their events heading into the Big Ten Championships.

Husker News and Notes

• The Huskers had three athletes post all-time top-10 performances last weekend. At the Tyson Invitational, freshman Andy Jacobs vaulted 13-7 1/4 (4.15m) to move up to No. 8 in school history. She is now the Big Ten leader in the event and ranks 20th in the nation.

• At the Iowa State Classic, Jasmine Barge won the 60-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 8.33. That mark moved her into a tie for fourth in school history and fifth in the Big Ten. Finally, Wyatt McGuire ran the 5,000 meters in 14:11.76 on the oversized track. It’s the fifth-fastest 5K time run on any-sized track in NU indoor history.

• Kaiwan Culmer continues to be the top Husker in the national ranks, as he sits ninth in NCAA Division I in the triple jump at 52-8 3/4 (16.07m). Steven Cahoy is right on the edge of qualifying for the NCAA Indoor Championships, as he ranks 17th in the pole vault with a mark of 17-8 1/2 (5.40m). That height leads the Big Ten.

• For the women, Tierra Williams set season bests in both the long jump and triple jump at the Tyson Invitational last weekend. Her 20-6 1/2 (6.26m) long jump ranks third in the Big Ten, as does her 42-2 /3/4 (12.87m) triple jump. She ranks 19th and 24th, respectively, in the nation in those events. The top 16 individuals in each event earn a bid to the NCAA Indoor Championships.

• The Nebraska men finished at No. 3 in the final indoor Track & Field News Dual Meet Rankings released on Feb. 6. The Husker women were ranked No. 6 in the indoor poll. The Husker men posted a perfect 6-0 combined record in their two indoor quadrangulars. The Huskers have won 17 consecutive dual, triangular or quadrangular meets dating back to 2001, the longest streak in the NCAA per DailyRelay.com. The Husker women went 5-1 in two quadrangulars this indoor season, earning them the No. 6 ranking.

The 2017 Huskers

This season, the Husker men are hunting for their third straight Big Ten indoor title and will do so with two returning Big Ten indoor champions in Landon Bartel and Kaiwan Culmer. Bartel won the high jump title last year with a mark of 7-2 1/4 (2.19m), while Culmer won the triple jump at 51-8 1/2 (15.76m). The duo helped the Huskers to 116 points and their second straight indoor team title. Bartel qualified for the NCAA Indoor Championships, where he finished 14th. Nick Percy, who won the discus national title in the outdoor season, will look to improve on his best indoor event - the weight throw - where he currently sits fourth on the NU all-time chart at 65-9 (20.04m).

The Nebraska women are led by senior Tierra Williams, who was a four-time Big Ten champion and two-time All-American last year. Williams swept the indoor and outdoor long and triple jump titles at the conference meets last year. At the Big Ten Indoor Championships, she jumped 20-7 3/4 (6.29m) in the long jump and 43-2 1/2 (13.17m) in the triple jump. She was a first-team All-American in the triple jump, finishing fifth at the NCAA Indoor Championships. Reka Czuth will also be a leader for the Husker women after winning the Big Ten outdoor high jump title and finishing tied for 10th at indoor nationals and eighth at outdoor nationals last year.

Husker Men Eyeing Three-Peat

The Nebraska men are seeking their third straight Big Ten Indoor Championship in 2017, which would be their first conference three-peat since 2003 to 2005 - the end of a string of six straight Big 12 indoor titles. The last Big Ten men’s team to win three straight titles was Minnesota from 2009 to 2011. The Husker men swept the Big Ten indoor and outdoor titles in 2016 for their first conference sweep since 2004.

The Huskers return 94 points from their title-winning 116 total at last year’s conference meet. Junior Antoine Lloyd scored 14 points last year with a runner-up finish in the 60 meters (6.74) and a third-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles (7.78). Malcolm White also scored in two events, finishing second in the 200 meters (20.94) and seventh in the 60 meters (6.79). Landon Bartel (high jump) and Kaiwan Culmer (triple jump) were Big Ten indoor champions last year and will look to repeat in their junior seasons. Steven Cahoy, a three-time runner-up in the pole vault, is set for his senior season with the Huskers.

Husker Women Looking for Breakout Season

The Nebraska women featured a young squad last year and are ready to take the next step up in the Big Ten standings. The Husker women carry some momentum into the indoor season after finishing third at last year’s Big Ten Outdoor Championships. Tierra Williams is set for her senior season after securing the long jump and triple jump titles at both the Big Ten Indoor and Outdoor Championships last year, while Reka Czuth has a high jump and long jump title to her name at the midway point of her Husker career. The Huskers scored 48 points at last year’s Big Ten indoor meet to finish sixth, but they return 39 of those points.