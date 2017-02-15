UNL hosts random acts of kindness week

Posted By: Sarah Fili

sfili@klkntv.com

UNL’s Health Center took a kinder approach to Valentines week.

"It's kind of exciting, its not very often somebody randomly hands you goodies when you're not expecting it and just asks you to give some to someone else,” Natalie Hanisch said.

All week long they've been handing out two goodie bags to students all over campus.

Inside? Candy, chapstick, and tips on how to do random acts of kindness for others.

You take one and give one to someone else. For some students, it sparked a movement.

"This is really cool, I’m really inspired. I have a few people in mind so now I feel like I might have to make some more of these so I can give them to all the people I’m thinking about,” Hanisch said.

"We want people to receive kindness by getting one of these bags but we also want people to experience what its like to give one away because there's a lot of research that says people actually feel better when they give than when they receive,” Alexandra Dahl Emery, UNL Health Center, said.

Some of the tips included listening, brushing snow off others cars and smiling at someone you don't know. They'll be doing this all week, in hopes of improving moods and reducing stress.

“Kindness has a lot of positive benefits that are obvious but also ones that we don't think of often like feeling more connected to others and reducing stress which are really important to college students,” Dahl Emery said.