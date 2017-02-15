Next Generation Nebraska seeks to keep young people here

Posted by: Marlenia Thornton

mthornton@klknv.com

Some say Nebraska is the best place to work, live, and play, but keeping young people here has been a challenge.

That's something two state senators are working to change with a new coalition.

It's called Next Generation Nebraska.

University of Nebraska–Lincoln Junior Paige Edwards plans to stay after graduation, but she knows people who are not.

"It makes me a little sad when people say they want to leave Nebraska and pursue careers in bigger places and bigger cities,” UNL Student Paige Edwards said.

Next Generation Nebraska is made up of eleven state senators who are under 40.

It's headed by senators Adam Morfeld and Brett Lindstrom

Their goal is to think of ways to attract and retain young talent.

"The number one issue when you go talk to big corporation, small business or whatever the case may be is the ability to recruit and retain young Nebraskans and it's workforce,” State Senator Adam Morfeld of Lincoln said.

"We’re having to replace the workforce and so incentivizing to live here and replenish those folks retiring and moving out is important to success of Nebraska long ter,” State Senator Brett Lindstrom of Omaha said.

The lawmakers are seeking ideas from you to help with this issue.

They are traveling around the state as well as getting input online.

Senators Lindstrom and Morfeld hope to gather the thoughts and make laws to fix the problem.

"We’re not the holder of all the great ideas, so we want to make sure we're reaching out to people, going to where they're at finding out what they think are some of the solutions,” Morfeld said.

To give your ideas you contact either senator at Nebraska@millennialaction.org or take this survey.