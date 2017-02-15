Health officials say they lack resources to combat growing opioid use

Posted By: Brent BonFleur

bbonfleur@klkntv.com

It's estimated someone dies from a drug overdose in Nebraska every three days - and a growing number of those deaths are from opioids.

Officials say opioid and prescription drug addictions are becoming a big concern.

They say they're easier to get and more powerful than ever before.

"They are powerful drugs. They are," said Phil Tegeler, executive director of The Bridge Behavioral Health.

"So the concern is that they certainly can produce an addiction often where that wasn't an intended consequence."

Officials say new variations of opioids - which are more powerful and taken in greater doses than what a doctor would prescribe - can make people desperate to get their hands on them.

Last Friday, police say Derek Mueller, 33, walked into the Walgreens near 27th and Pine Lake and demanded pills.

He told police he has been addicted to them for years.

While use isn't as prevalent in Nebraska as it is other states, our leaders aren't taking chances.

On Monday, Attorney General Doug Peterson announced a PSA campaign to increase awareness of the issue.

"It's a great place to start. Awareness is part of this," Tegeler said.

"The next thing we have to do is have the resources available to be able to have people get help. And that's where I think we struggle."

Even with increase awareness, local experts say they don't have the resources needed to combat the growing problem.

"There aren't enough beds today for treatment, regardless of whether we add opiates to that mix or not," Tegeler said.

"When we add that, then the concern is that we need more resources to be able to effectively deal with the scope of the problem."

Nebraska recently increased its prescription drug monitoring practices.

Still, experts say - until there are sufficient protocols in place - opioid abuse is going to continue to be a problem.

If you are struggling with drug addiction, you can click the links below to find help .

http://www.centerpointe.org/

thebridgenebraska.org