Young fishers catch great Nebraska weather

Posted By: Nicole Cousins

ncousins@klkntv.com

As Mother Nature spoils – and continues to spoil – Nebraskans with great weather, people are getting out of the house and enjoying the great outdoors.

A family spent Wednesday afternoon fishing at Wagon Train Lake near Hickman.

Cheyenne Murphy, Renae Gordon and their dad took out the rod and reel, set to catch fish and a sunset.

The girls say they’ve loved being able to go fishing with family, but it’s also been fun playing with friends at school and home.

"I think its great actually, I have been able to play," Renae said.

Cheyenne told Channel 8, "I don't think we had any inside recesses in our February at all."

Lucky for these young fishers and all of you at home, its looking like this weather is going to stick around.