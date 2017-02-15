Snow removal companies seek alternative income in mild winter - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Snow removal companies seek alternative income in mild winter

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Nicole Cousins

ncousins@klkntv.com

Mother Nature has been kind to Nebraska lately, but the warm winter weather isn't all sunshine and daises for local snow removal companies.

"We do about 8–12 plows in a winter between November, December to early March and we've done one this year where we've sent all the crews out," Jim Bierbower, who owns JB's Landscaping and Lawn Care, said.

He says his 8 to 12 employees make up to $10,000 dollars on every job where it snows enough for plows to hit the streets.

With this dry winter, it's putting his company out between $70,-$110,000 dollars this season.

"We’re kind of getting to the point where we wish it did snow a little bit," he said.

But the spring–like season has helped JB's get a head start on spring projects.

Bierbower said when temperatures drop below freezing, they can't do anything.

With highs above 50, though, he said his company is already installing fencing, stone edging, decorative rocks and boulders, even new outdoor patios.

Something he hopes will help draw a bigger clientele as the season progresses.

"We’ve been installing the patios now for about a month, and last year our first project we started at the beginning of March, so we are almost a full month ahead of schedule," Bierbower said.

As long as this weather keeps up, his snow plows will stay in the shop, and his team will continue to get their hands dirty.

