Ricketts to speak at national conservatives' conference - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Ricketts to speak at national conservatives' conference

Ricketts to speak at national conservatives' conference

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

Gov. Pete Ricketts is set to speak at a national conservatives' conference just outside of Washington.

The Republican governor will address an audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February.

Organizers say Rickets will speak about the importance of strong families and the effect they can have on major domestic policy discussions.

The conference will take place at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at the National Harbor in Maryland from Feb. 22-25.

Ricketts also is a director of the Chicago Cubs, a former executive at Ameritrade, and the founder of Drakon LLC, an investment group that supports startup companies.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.