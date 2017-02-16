Motorcyclist killed in collision identified - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Motorcyclist killed in collision identified

       HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a man who was fatally injured when his motorcycle collided with a car in Hastings.
    Police say the accident occurred a little after 5:10 p.m. Wednesday when the car, pulling out of a parking lot into traffic, was hit by the motorcycle.
    The motorcyclist was pronounced dead later at a hospital. Police identified him as 23-year-old Josiah Nelson. An autopsy has been scheduled.
    The car driver was treated for minor injuries. She's been identified as 62-year-old Lynette Steiner, of Holstein.
    The collision is being investigated.

