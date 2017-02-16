Motorcyclist killed in collision identified

"And then people started to hear his mother cry and that flipped a switch in a lot of individuals. Hearing that," ER nurse Luke Johnston paused in his remembering, then continued, "I can still hear it today."

"And then people started to hear his mother cry and that flipped a switch in a lot of individuals. Hearing that," ER nurse Luke Johnston paused in his remembering, then continued, "I can still hear it today."

Authorities say a 3-year-old boy is recovering after his father found him floating face-down in a pond several yards from their home in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue.

Authorities say a 3-year-old boy is recovering after his father found him floating face-down in a pond several yards from their home in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue.

It's the bands second time in Lincoln

The 1975 concert may have been moved indoors because of rain, but that sure didn't dampen spirits, Friday. Originally scheduled for Pinewood Bowl, The 1975's concert had to be moved to Pinnacle Bank Arena. But that didn't stop nearly 100 fans from waiting outside in the chilly weather and rain for hours. Lisa and Sydney, waited for nearly 27 hours to be one of the first to get into the show. Lisa Lee and Sydney Neben, who spoke intermittently said, "We've been looking forward... More >>