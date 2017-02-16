"A Day Without Immigrants" protests across U.S.

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

From ABC News:

Organizers in several cities across the U.S. are calling on immigrants to skip class, miss work and not shop today as a way to show the country how important they are to America's economy and way of life.

The protests are being called "A Day Without Immigrants."

The protests are in response to some of president trump's pledges to increase deportation, build a wall along the Mexican border and ban immigration from certain majority–Muslim countries.