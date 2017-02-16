Man who killed girlfriend, toddler gets 2 life sentences - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man who killed girlfriend, toddler gets 2 life sentences

       OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - An Omaha man has been given two life sentences for killing his girlfriend and her 2-year-old daughter, as well as another 45 to 50 years for shooting three other witnesses.
    A judge handed down the sentences Wednesday for 24-year-old Dontevous Loyd, who avoided the possibility of the death penalty last year when he pleaded no contest to first-degree murder, attempted murder and weapons counts.
    Police say Loyd kicked in the apartment door of 22-year-old Destacia Straughn on Dec. 6, 2015, and shot her and her daughter, Kenacia Amerson-Straughn, to death. He also shot three other women visiting Straughn.

