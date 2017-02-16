LSO find 70 pounds of marijuana after serving a warrant

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office found more than 70 pounds of marijuana in a Lincoln man's garage.

Deputies served a warrant on Saumel Starsky's, 26, apartment in Northeast Lincoln.

After they searched the apartment and garage that he rented, Deputies say they found prescription pills, a gun and more $4000 in cash along with 70 pounds of marijuana.

Starsky has been arrested for possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance.

The Sheriff's Office says Starsky was being monitored because he was on probation for a previous drug charge.

His suspicious behavior led them to get a warrant.