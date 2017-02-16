Excellence in Education: Writer's Write

Middle school students from across Lincoln spent their morning at the Bennet Martin Library.

Students were working to improve their writing skills.

About 80 Lincoln Public School 8th grader students participated in 'Writer's Write'. It's an annual event where students can meet with local writers to improve their writing skills.

The students were chosen by their middle school English teachers.

Students worked in small groups to write, discuss, and share their work.



"Well, I've learned a lot about trying to channel your emotions in writing. And writing down what you actually feel, instead of what people want you to feel," says Isabel.

"We've mainly written about what we think about. It's creative writing and that's what I mostly write," says Zaria.



This is the 25th year of the Writer's Write. Six authors served as mentors at the event.