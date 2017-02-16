Water main break closes lanes of south 27th street

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

UPDATE:



All lanes of South 27th Street between Woods Blvd. and Highway 2 are expected to be open by 2 p.m. this afternoon. A water main break caused lane closures yesterday.

Traffic will remain restricted to one lane in each direction on South 27th Street between Woods Blvd. and Highway 2 until sometime Friday. The water main break that caused the lane closures has been repaired, but traffic lanes will remain closed until the pavement can be replaced. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes if possible.



The Public Works and Utilities Department is advising drivers to avoid South 27th Street just north of Highway 2 due to a water main break late this morning. Workers will be making repairs in the roadway, so traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction between Woods Blvd. and Highway 2.