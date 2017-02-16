BIG Ten/ACC softball challenge

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: BIG Ten

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten and Atlantic Coast conferences will square off in the second annual ACC/Big Ten Softball Challenge this weekend, offering a matchup of two of the nation’s premier softball conferences. Once again this year, four Big Ten schools and four ACC schools will play four games each at four campus sites from Friday-Sunday.

Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State and Purdue will represent the Big Ten, while ACC members Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina and North Carolina State will serve as host sites for this year’s Challenge. The other ACC participants will be Louisville, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech.

This year’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge features a high-powered field, with more than half of the 16 participating schools ranked or receiving votes in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) or USA Softball polls. Four schools are ranked in the NFCA and USA Softball Top 25 — No. 3/3 Florida State, No. 11/10 Michigan, No. 13/13 Minnesota and No. 24/25 Pittsburgh. In addition, Louisville and Notre Dame are receiving votes in both ballots, while Nebraska, Ohio State and Virginia Tech are earning votes in the USA Softball poll.

Thirteen of this weekend’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge games will be televised by ACC Network Extra, which is also available to view on the WatchESPN platform.



Last year, the Big Ten posted a 20-12 record in the inaugural Challenge, with all eight Big Ten schools earning at least one win and Michigan going 4-0 on the weekend.

2017 ACC/Big Ten Softball Challenge

All times Eastern and subject to change

Rankings are from NFCA and USA Softball polls

Friday, Feb. 17

11 a.m. – Louisville vs. Ohio State (at North Carolina)

12:30 p.m. – Iowa vs. Virginia Tech (at Georgia Tech)

1:30 p.m. – Purdue vs. Louisville (at North Carolina)

2:30 p.m. – #13/13 Minnesota vs. Notre Dame (at N.C. State)

3 p.m. – Penn State at Georgia Tech – ACC Network Extra/WatchESPN

4 p.m. – Nebraska vs. #24/25 Pittsburgh (at Florida State)

4 p.m. – Ohio State at North Carolina

5 p.m. – #11/10 Michigan at N.C. State – ACC Network Extra/WatchESPN

6:30 p.m. – Northwestern at #3/3 Florida State – ACC Network Extra/WatchESPN

Saturday, Feb. 18

10 a.m. – Notre Dame vs. #11/10 Michigan (at N.C. State)

10 a.m. – Virginia Tech vs. Penn State (at Georgia Tech)

11 a.m. – #24/25 Pittsburgh vs. Nebraska (at Florida State)

11 a.m. – Purdue at North Carolina

12:30 p.m. – Notre Dame vs. #13/13 Minnesota (at N.C. State)

12:30 p.m. – Virginia Tech vs. Iowa (at Georgia Tech)

1:30 p.m. – #3/3 Florida State vs. Northwestern (at Florida State) – ACC Network Extra/WatchESPN

1:30 p.m. – North Carolina vs. Ohio State (at North Carolina)

3 p.m. – Georgia Tech vs. Penn State (at Georgia Tech) – ACC Network Extra/WatchESPN

3 p.m. – N.C. State vs. #11/10 Michigan (at N.C. State) – ACC Network Extra/WatchESPN

4 p.m. – Louisville vs. Purdue (at North Carolina)

4 p.m. – Nebraska at #3/3 Florida State – ACC Network Extra/WatchESPN

5:30 p.m. – Iowa at Georgia Tech – ACC Network Extra/WatchESPN

5:30 p.m. – #13/13 Minnesota at N.C. State – ACC Network Extra/WatchESPN

6:30 p.m. – #24/25 Pittsburgh vs. Northwestern (at Florida State)

Sunday, Feb. 19

10 a.m. – #11/10 Michigan vs. Notre Dame (at N.C. State)

10 a.m. – Northwestern vs. #24/25 Pittsburgh (at Florida State)

10 a.m. – Ohio State vs. Louisville (at North Carolina)

10 a.m. – Penn State vs. Virginia Tech (at Georgia Tech)

12:30 p.m. – #3/3 Florida State vs. Nebraska (at Florida State) – ACC Network Extra/WatchESPN

12:30 p.m. – Georgia Tech vs. Iowa (at Georgia Tech) – ACC Network Extra/WatchESPN

12:30 p.m. – North Carolina vs. Purdue (at North Carolina) – ACC Network Extra/WatchESPN

12:30 p.m. – N.C. State vs. #13/13 Minnesota (at N.C. State) – ACC Network Extra/WatchESPN