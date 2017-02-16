Huskers set for GymQuarters Invitational

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

The 16th-ranked Nebraska women’s gymnastics team is back in action at the GymQuarters Invitational meet with Lindenwood, Brown and Seattle Pacific this Friday at Family Arena in St. Charles, Mo. The meet, which will be held on podium, is set to begin at 2 p.m. (CT) and a live stream is available at FloGymnastics.com (subscription required).

The Cornhuskers (7-3, 4-1 Big Ten) come into Friday’s meet following a 196.550-194.900 win over Big Ten foe Minnesota last Saturday in Minneapolis. Jennie Laeng won the all-around title with a 39.325 and shared the vault title with a 9.85, while Ashley Lambert claimed a pair of event titles, scoring a 9.85 on vault and a career-high-tying 9.875 on bars. Following her performance on Saturday, Lambert was named Big Ten Event Specialist of the Week for the second-consecutive week.

NU enters the GymQuarters Invitational with a season average of 195.729. In the latest Road to Nationals rankings released Monday, the Huskers rank in the top-10 on vault and bars. The Huskers are up to an average of 49.125 on bars, good for sixth in the nation after a strong performance of 49.200 last weekend. NU is ranked 10th on vault with an average of 49.108. Sienna Crouse is ninth in the nation with an average of 9.887 on bars, while Lambert is tied for 10th with an average of 9.900 on floor.

Lindenwood enters the meet with a season average of 193.125, while Brown has a season average of 191.655 and Seattle Pacific has an average of 190.320. NU is a combined 5-0 against the three competitors at the meet, including 1-0 against Lindenwood, 2-0 against Brown and 2-0 against SPU. NU defeated Brown 196.050-190.650 earlier this season at the Rutgers quad met on Jan. 21.

The Huskers will begin the meet on bars, before rotating to beam, floor and vault. Live scores for the meet will be available at LindenwoodLions.com.

Last Time Out

Nebraska racked up a number of career and season-high scores in its 196.550-194.900 win over Minnesota on Saturday in Minneapolis. Senior Jennie Laeng took her third-career all-around title with a score of 39.325, while Laeng and Ashley Lambert shared the vault title with scores of 9.85. Lambert also tied for first on bars with Sienna Crouse and Minnesota’s Ivy Lu, as each scored a 9.875. Megan Schweihofer’s season-high 9.90 earned her the beam title, as NU posted its highest beam score of the season (49.225) and second-highest team score of the year.

Lambert Named Event Specialist of the Week

Senior Ashley Lambert was named Big Ten Event Specialist of the Week for the second-consecutive week, as she earned a pair of event titles in Nebraska’s win over Minnesota on Saturday. Lambert shared the vault title with a score of 9.85, while tying her career high with a 9.875 to win the bars title. The award was the second Big Ten weekly honor of the season for Lambert and the fourth of her career.

Huskers Score Season-High on Beam

Nebraska scored a season-high 49.225 on beam on Saturday against Minnesota, led by sophomore Megan Schweihofer who scored a season-high 9.90 and claimed the event title. Schweihofer’s 9.90 on beam was Nebraska’s highest score on the event so far this season. Schweihofer’s win was her first on beam this season and the third beam title of her career. Danielle Breen also scored a season-high 9.875 for the third-consecutive week, while Jennie Laeng posted a season-high 9.85.

Season-High Score on Floor Against Hawkeyes

Nebraska posted its highest floor score of the season, scoring a 49.400 against Iowa on Feb. 5. Ashley Lambert led the way on the event, scoring a season-high 9.925 to win the event title. Sienna Crouse followed closely behind with a career-high 9.90, while Taylor Houchin scored a career-high 9.875. Every Husker in the floor lineup against Iowa set or tied a season- or a career-high score on the event.

Scouting the Field

Lindenwood enters the meet with a record of 5-7 and 3-0 in MIC action following a fourth place finish at a quad meet at Missouri with a score of 194.100 last week. The Lions have an average of 193.125 on the season, which ranks 52nd in the nation and second-highest among Divsion II squads. The defending USAG Collegiate national champions are led by freshman Ryan Henry, who has an average of 38.675 in the all-around. Lindenwood is coached by Jen Kesler, who is in her fourth season at the helm of the program.

Brown is 4-6 on the season and 3-0 in ECAC action, as the Bears won a quad meet their last time out with a score of 192.650 against Rhode Island College, Southern Connecticut and Rhode Island. Brown has an average of 191.655 on the season, which ranks 61st in the nation. Senior Caroline Morant leads the Bears with an average of 38.685 in the all-around. Sara Carver-Milne is in her 15th season as the head coach of the program.

Seattle Pacific is 1-6 on the season and 0-3 in the MPSF following a third-place finish in a tri-meet at Air Force with UC Davis with a score of 190.425 last Saturday. The Falcons have an average of 190.320 on the season, which ranks 64th in the nation and fifth among Division II schools. SPU, which placed second at the 2016 USAG national meet, is led by junior Ariana Harger, who has an average of 38.325 in the all-around. Long-time head coach Laurel Tindall is in her 42nd season at the helm of the Falcons.

Series History

Nebraska is a combined 5-0 against Lindenwood, Brown and Seattle Pacific. The Huskers won their only previous meeting with Lindenwood, a 195.300-190.550 win in the 2015 season opener. The 2015 victory over the Lions was Nebraska head coach Dan Kendig’s 600th win as a collegiate head coach. NU is 2-0 against Brown, including a win over the Bears earlier this season at the Rutgers quad meet on Jan. 21. Nebraska is 2-0 against Seattle Pacific, but the Huskers have not faced the Falcons since the 2006 season.

NCAA Regional Tickets Now Available

Tickets for the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Lincoln Regional on Saturday, April 1 are now available at the Nebraska Athletics Ticketing and Engagement Office. The meet is set to begin at 4 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Tickets are $9 for reserved (B Level) seats, $7 for adult general admission (C Level) seats and $5 for general admission (C Level) seats for youth (high school and younger) and seniors (age 60+). The first 100 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students with a valid N-Card will get in free, after which students can be admitted for $5. Children under the age of 2 (23 months and younger) will get in free.

Up Next

The Huskers will return home to host the 27th-annual Masters Classic next Saturday, as they welcome No. 18 California, Southeast Missouri and Utah State to the Devaney Center. The meet is set to begin at 6 p.m. and will be streamed on Huskers.com (subscription required). Next Saturday will also be Senior Night for Nebraska’s two seniors, as Jennie Laeng and Ashley Lambert will be honored following the competition for their contributions to the Nebraska program. As part of the “Light Up the Night” promotion, the first 1,500 fans will receive light-up batons and the first 250 students will receive t-shirts.