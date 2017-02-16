Huskers, Hokies square fff in NWCA National Duals

Posted By: Sports
#6 Nebraska at #5 Virginia Tech
Sunday, Feb. 19 • 5:30 p.m. (CT)
Blacksburg, Va. • Cassell Coliseum
Live Video Streaming: ACC Network Extra on ESPN3
NWCA National Duals Championship Series
The No. 6 Nebraska wrestling team (12-3, 6-3 Big Ten) concludes its dual season on Sunday when the Huskers visit No. 5 Virginia Tech for the NWCA National Duals Championship Series.The showdown, which marks NU’s third consecutive dual against a top-five opponent, begins at 5:30 p.m. (CT) and will be streamed on ACC Network Extra via ESPN3. The Hokies won the ACC dual meet title last weekend and hold a 17-1 mark overall this season.
Last Time Out: The Huskers fell to No. 4 Ohio State (24-13) on Senior Night on Friday and lost to No. 3 Iowa (27-9) on the road on Sunday.
Up Next: The Huskers travel to Bloomington, Ind., for the Big Ten Championships, March 4-5.
Back Points
• Nebraska has outscored its 15 dual opponents by a combined score of 395-182.
• Nebraska has won 99 of 150 individual matches in dual competition.
• Seven starters have surpassed the 20-win plateau, with Tim Lambert (125) and Tyler Berger (157) tied for most wins among the starters with 26 apiece
• Micah Barnes (174) is five wins away from his 20th of the season.
• Tim Lambert (125), Eric Montoya (133) and Tyler Berger (157) each have 13 dual wins, tied for the most on the team.
• Tim Lambert (125) has scored the most dual points (63) this season.
• Tim Lambert (125) leads all starters in pins (7) this season.
• TJ Dudley (184) leads all starters in technical falls (9) this season.
• Aaron Studebaker (197) leads all starters in major decisions (9) this season.
NWCA National Duals Championship Series
• For the second consecutive year, the format is eight Big Ten teams facing off against eight non-Big Ten teams in a “bowl game-type” format.
• The Big Ten teams will all be on the road this season after serving as hosts last season.
• Last season, #11 Nebraska fell to #6 Missouri, 19-14, at the Devaney Center on Feb. 21.
• Friday, Feb. 17
• #12 Rutgers at #11 Lehigh - 6 p.m. (CT)
• #16 Michigan at #7 NC State - 6 p.m. (CT)
• Purdue at #17 South Dakota State - 7 p.m. (CT)
• Saturday, Feb. 18
• #3 Iowa at #23 Edinboro - 6 p.m. (CT)
• Sunday, Feb. 19
• #4 Ohio State at #8 Cornell - Noon (CT)
• Indiana at #20 Appalachian State - 2 p.m. (CT)
• #2 Penn State at #1 Oklahoma State - 3 p.m. (CT)
• #6 Nebraska at #5 Virginia Tech - 5:30 p.m. (CT)
Dudley Dominating During Senior Campaign
• TJ Dudley (184) has a team-leading nine technical falls this season after entering his senior campaign with one career technical fall over three years.
• First 107 matches at Nebraska (first three seasons): Won one match by technical fall
• Last 25 matches at Nebraska (this season only): Won nine matches by technical fall
• Dudley has eight technical falls against Division I opponents this season, which is tied for sixth in the nation.
Home Sweet Home for Dudley
• In his last 19 matches at home (dating back to 2014-15), TJ Dudley (184) is 16-3.
• Last 16 matches at home: 11 of his 13 wins are by bonus points (six pins, four technical falls and one major decision)
• Dudley’s first three wins during the 18-match span were by decision
• His only losses came to #2 Bo Nickal (Penn State) and #10 Myles Martin (Ohio State) in 2017 and #14 Willie Miklus (Missouri) in 2016
100-Win Club
• TJ Dudley (104-28) became the 25th member of Nebraska’s 100-win club on Dec. 30.
• Eric Montoya (105-44) earned his 100th career victory on Jan. 8. He is 72-27 at Nebraska after going 33-17 as a freshman at Campbell University in 2012-13.
• Aaron Studebaker (103-33) became the 26th wrestler to win 100 career matches at Nebraska on Jan. 15.
• Studebaker accomplishing the milestone marked three consecutive weekends where Huskers earned their 100th career win.
• Tim Lambert (101-40) became the 27th wrestler to win 100 career matches at Nebraska on Jan. 29.
• Lambert earning his 100th career win meant four Huskers reached the milestone in a span of 31 days.
Experienced Group Leading Huskers
• Nebraska returns two All-Americans from last season: TJ Dudley (2nd at 184) and Eric Montoya (5th at 133)
• Nebraska returns seven NCAA qualifiers from last season: Tim Lambert (125), Eric Montoya (133), Tyler Berger (157), Micah Barnes (174), TJ Dudley (184), Aaron Studebaker (197) and Collin Jensen (HWT)
• Nebraska’s senior class has combined for 15 NCAA appearances: TJ Dudley (3), Eric Montoya (3), Tim Lambert (3), Collin Jensen (3), Aaron Studebaker (2) and Micah Barnes (1)
Huskers Add Wrestlers for Next Season
• The Huskers announced the addition of three wrestlers for next season on Nov. 16.
• Jason Renteria – Oak Park, Ill. (Oak Park River Forest)
• Tucker Sjomeling – Delano, Minn. (Delano)
• Mikey Labriola – Bethlehem, Pa. (Bethlehem Catholic)
• The Huskers announced three additional wrestlers for next season on Jan. 9.
• Trevor Nichelson – Ashland, Neb. (Ashland-Greenwood)
• Andrew Nielsen – Plattsmouth, Neb. (Plattsmouth)
• Wyatt Wriedt – Eldridge, Iowa (North Scott)
Scouting the Virginia Tech Hokies
• 2016-17 Dual Record: 17-1 (5-0 ACC)
• Wins (17): Edinboro (24-13), VMI (39-6), #24 Chattanooga (29-6), #22 Northern Iowa (27-10), West Virginia (36-4), Princeton (30-11), North Carolina (28-8), Kent State (41-3), Lock Haven (35-6), North Dakota State (22-15), #15 Oklahoma (24-10), #23 Pittsburgh (38-9), Virginia (29-14), #10 Lehigh (21-15), Duke (26-13), #8 NC State (20-14), #16 South Dakota State (29-15)
• Loss (1): #5 Missouri (23-19)
• Finished third as a team at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational with 103 points (Dec. 2-3) led by individual champion Joey Dance (125)
• Won the ACC dual meet title
• Seven Hokies are ranked by InterMat, including four in the top five
• Coached by Kevin Dresser (11th season)
• Career Record/Record at Virginia Tech: 159-51
