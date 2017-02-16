Huskers, Hokies square fff in NWCA National Duals

Posted By: Sports

#6 Nebraska at #5 Virginia Tech

Sunday, Feb. 19 • 5:30 p.m. (CT)

Blacksburg, Va. • Cassell Coliseum

Live Video Streaming: ACC Network Extra on ESPN3

NWCA National Duals Championship Series

The No. 6 Nebraska wrestling team (12-3, 6-3 Big Ten) concludes its dual season on Sunday when the Huskers visit No. 5 Virginia Tech for the NWCA National Duals Championship Series.The showdown, which marks NU’s third consecutive dual against a top-five opponent, begins at 5:30 p.m. (CT) and will be streamed on ACC Network Extra via ESPN3. The Hokies won the ACC dual meet title last weekend and hold a 17-1 mark overall this season.

Last Time Out: The Huskers fell to No. 4 Ohio State (24-13) on Senior Night on Friday and lost to No. 3 Iowa (27-9) on the road on Sunday.

Up Next: The Huskers travel to Bloomington, Ind., for the Big Ten Championships, March 4-5.

Back Points

• Nebraska has outscored its 15 dual opponents by a combined score of 395-182.

• Nebraska has won 99 of 150 individual matches in dual competition.

• Seven starters have surpassed the 20-win plateau, with Tim Lambert (125) and Tyler Berger (157) tied for most wins among the starters with 26 apiece

• Micah Barnes (174) is five wins away from his 20th of the season.

• Tim Lambert (125), Eric Montoya (133) and Tyler Berger (157) each have 13 dual wins, tied for the most on the team.

• Tim Lambert (125) has scored the most dual points (63) this season.

• Tim Lambert (125) leads all starters in pins (7) this season.

• TJ Dudley (184) leads all starters in technical falls (9) this season.

• Aaron Studebaker (197) leads all starters in major decisions (9) this season.

NWCA National Duals Championship Series

• For the second consecutive year, the format is eight Big Ten teams facing off against eight non-Big Ten teams in a “bowl game-type” format.

• The Big Ten teams will all be on the road this season after serving as hosts last season.

• Last season, #11 Nebraska fell to #6 Missouri, 19-14, at the Devaney Center on Feb. 21.

• Friday, Feb. 17

• #12 Rutgers at #11 Lehigh - 6 p.m. (CT)

• #16 Michigan at #7 NC State - 6 p.m. (CT)

• Purdue at #17 South Dakota State - 7 p.m. (CT)

• Saturday, Feb. 18

• #3 Iowa at #23 Edinboro - 6 p.m. (CT)

• Sunday, Feb. 19

• #4 Ohio State at #8 Cornell - Noon (CT)

• Indiana at #20 Appalachian State - 2 p.m. (CT)

• #2 Penn State at #1 Oklahoma State - 3 p.m. (CT)

• #6 Nebraska at #5 Virginia Tech - 5:30 p.m. (CT)

Dudley Dominating During Senior Campaign

• TJ Dudley (184) has a team-leading nine technical falls this season after entering his senior campaign with one career technical fall over three years.

• First 107 matches at Nebraska (first three seasons): Won one match by technical fall

• Last 25 matches at Nebraska (this season only): Won nine matches by technical fall

• Dudley has eight technical falls against Division I opponents this season, which is tied for sixth in the nation.

Home Sweet Home for Dudley

• In his last 19 matches at home (dating back to 2014-15), TJ Dudley (184) is 16-3.

• Last 16 matches at home: 11 of his 13 wins are by bonus points (six pins, four technical falls and one major decision)

• Dudley’s first three wins during the 18-match span were by decision

• His only losses came to #2 Bo Nickal (Penn State) and #10 Myles Martin (Ohio State) in 2017 and #14 Willie Miklus (Missouri) in 2016

100-Win Club

• TJ Dudley (104-28) became the 25th member of Nebraska’s 100-win club on Dec. 30.

• Eric Montoya (105-44) earned his 100th career victory on Jan. 8. He is 72-27 at Nebraska after going 33-17 as a freshman at Campbell University in 2012-13.

• Aaron Studebaker (103-33) became the 26th wrestler to win 100 career matches at Nebraska on Jan. 15.

• Studebaker accomplishing the milestone marked three consecutive weekends where Huskers earned their 100th career win.

• Tim Lambert (101-40) became the 27th wrestler to win 100 career matches at Nebraska on Jan. 29.

• Lambert earning his 100th career win meant four Huskers reached the milestone in a span of 31 days.

Experienced Group Leading Huskers

• Nebraska returns two All-Americans from last season: TJ Dudley (2nd at 184) and Eric Montoya (5th at 133)

• Nebraska returns seven NCAA qualifiers from last season: Tim Lambert (125), Eric Montoya (133), Tyler Berger (157), Micah Barnes (174), TJ Dudley (184), Aaron Studebaker (197) and Collin Jensen (HWT)

• Nebraska’s senior class has combined for 15 NCAA appearances: TJ Dudley (3), Eric Montoya (3), Tim Lambert (3), Collin Jensen (3), Aaron Studebaker (2) and Micah Barnes (1)

Huskers Add Wrestlers for Next Season

• The Huskers announced the addition of three wrestlers for next season on Nov. 16.

• Jason Renteria – Oak Park, Ill. (Oak Park River Forest)

• Tucker Sjomeling – Delano, Minn. (Delano)

• Mikey Labriola – Bethlehem, Pa. (Bethlehem Catholic)

• The Huskers announced three additional wrestlers for next season on Jan. 9.

• Trevor Nichelson – Ashland, Neb. (Ashland-Greenwood)

• Andrew Nielsen – Plattsmouth, Neb. (Plattsmouth)

• Wyatt Wriedt – Eldridge, Iowa (North Scott)

Scouting the Virginia Tech Hokies

• 2016-17 Dual Record: 17-1 (5-0 ACC)

• Wins (17): Edinboro (24-13), VMI (39-6), #24 Chattanooga (29-6), #22 Northern Iowa (27-10), West Virginia (36-4), Princeton (30-11), North Carolina (28-8), Kent State (41-3), Lock Haven (35-6), North Dakota State (22-15), #15 Oklahoma (24-10), #23 Pittsburgh (38-9), Virginia (29-14), #10 Lehigh (21-15), Duke (26-13), #8 NC State (20-14), #16 South Dakota State (29-15)

• Loss (1): #5 Missouri (23-19)

• Finished third as a team at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational with 103 points (Dec. 2-3) led by individual champion Joey Dance (125)

• Won the ACC dual meet title

• Seven Hokies are ranked by InterMat, including four in the top five

• Coached by Kevin Dresser (11th season)

• Career Record/Record at Virginia Tech: 159-51