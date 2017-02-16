Nebraska bill would allow SNAP benefits for drug felons

"And then people started to hear his mother cry and that flipped a switch in a lot of individuals. Hearing that," ER nurse Luke Johnston paused in his remembering, then continued, "I can still hear it today."More >>
Investigators say a 16-year-old girl found dead last week in her central Iowa home weighed just 56 pounds and was severely malnourished.More >>
Lincoln Police say, an 18-year-old Lincoln East student was found unresponsive by a family member and friend, early Saturday morning. Paramedics arrived a little after midnight and transported him to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 1:30 a.m. LPD says, it appears to be an overdose. His name has not been released and an autopsy is pending.More >>
There's a new face representing the Lincoln Police Department.More >>
Authorities say a 3-year-old boy is recovering after his father found him floating face-down in a pond several yards from their home in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue.More >>
The fourth annual Big Red Challenge went on despite some wet conditions. Around 1,200 military veterans, police, firefighters, children and people from all walks of life competed the Big Red Challenge. The race raises awareness for veterans and honors their service. Race Organizer, Seth Chambers, said, "It was founded by two university students who wanted to help veterans transition back from military life." The race consisted of a 5-K, two 10-K's, and even a push-up and...More >>
The City is seeking 10 local artists to help promote Lincoln’s water quality by painting storm drain inlets.More >>
A 37-year-old Oxford, Nebraska, man has been sentenced to prison for sending sexually suggestive texts to someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl.More >>
