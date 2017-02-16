Huskers have strong showing at Winter Cup Prelims

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Las Vegas, Nev. --- Chris Stephenson and Evan Hymanson of the Nebraska men’s gymnastics team competed at the prestigious Winter Cup on Thursday afternoon in the first preliminary session, where both Huskers had a strong showing.

Rotation 1

Stephenson and Hymanson began the day on parallel bars and rotated in Olympic order for the rest of the meet. Hymanson earned 11.60, while Stephenson notched 12.30.

Rotation 2

On high bar, Stephenson stuck his landing and was rewarded with a 12.80. Hymanson scored 12.05.

Rotation 3

The pair competed on floor next where both Huskers had a great showing. Stephenson grabbed a score of 13.75 for his routine. Hymanson earned 13.10.

Rotation 4

The Huskers moved to pommel horse where Stephenson earned 11.95 and Hymanson scored 10.60.

Rotation 5

On still rings, Hymanson recorded 12.45 and Stephenson finished with 13.70, after stick by the junior. Heading into the final rotation, Hymanson was 27th in the all-around, while Stephenson was in fifth place.

Rotation 6

Stephenson and Hymanson finished the day on vault with scores of 13.80 and 12.85, respectively.Stephenson finished fourth in the all-around with a score of 78.30, while Hymanson earned 24st place with 72.65. Stephenson also placed in the top 10 on floor (third), still rings (second), vault (tied for 10th) and high bar (fifth).

Future Husker Griffin Kehler also competed in the first session. The Frisco, Texas, native who will join Nebraska in 2018 tied for 14th in the all-around.

The second preliminary session will take place tonight beginning at 8:30 p.m. Top competitors will compete in the finals on Saturday for a chance to make the USA National Team. The finals are set to begin at 9 p.m. (CT). Finalists will be announced on Friday.

Final stats for all competitors can be found here: https://myusagym.com/meets/live/60787/.