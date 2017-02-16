Omaha senator wants to open up Nebraska energy market

Posted By: Brent BonFleur

bbonfleur@klkntv.com

A state senator wants to open up the energy market.

"I think it's time we have a big conversation about public power and the role it's going to play in the market we are in now," said Senator Justin Wayne of Omaha.

Wayne introduced two bills to be debated in committee Thursday.

One of the bills would provide retail choice for electricity in Nebraska and allow private suppliers to serve retail customers.

Wayne says Nebraska used to be one of the cheapest states for electricity but says times have changed.

"Today, electricity is a commodity that is bought and sold on the market," he said.

"That is a different world from when public power was started and since public power has been in existence."

Wayne says he wants to open a discussion about energy sales to make sure taxpayers aren't being hit with unnecessary costs.

As of 2015, Nebraska had the 15th lowest energy rate in the country.

Numbers like that have some saying these bills are geared towards a problem that doesn't exist.

Representatives of power utility companies from across the state gathered at the capital to speak out against the bills.

"We don't believe the drastic changes that would occur if we had retail choice need to be adopted in Nebraska," said John McClure, vice president of Nebraska Public Power District.

They say customers aren't clamoring for retail choice.

The other bill would unbundle electric rates - essentially providing customers with a more detailed billing statement.

While public power officials agree more transparency would be a good thing, they say the changes the bill would make would be of little practical use for customers.

Eight other states offer retail choice to energy customers and Nebraska's current energy rate is lower than six of them.