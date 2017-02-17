Nebraska lawmaker: Give inmates photo IDs before release

Lincoln Police say, an 18-year-old Lincoln East student was found unresponsive by a family member and friend, early Saturday morning. Paramedics arrived a little after midnight and transported him to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 1:30 a.m. LPD says, it appears to be an overdose. His name has not been released and an autopsy is pending.More >>
Lincoln Police say, an 18-year-old Lincoln East student was found unresponsive by a family member and friend, early Saturday morning. Paramedics arrived a little after midnight and transported him to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 1:30 a.m. LPD says, it appears to be an overdose. His name has not been released and an autopsy is pending.More >>
Investigators say a 16-year-old girl found dead last week in her central Iowa home weighed just 56 pounds and was severely malnourished.More >>
Investigators say a 16-year-old girl found dead last week in her central Iowa home weighed just 56 pounds and was severely malnourished.More >>
"And then people started to hear his mother cry and that flipped a switch in a lot of individuals. Hearing that," ER nurse Luke Johnston paused in his remembering, then continued, "I can still hear it today."More >>
"And then people started to hear his mother cry and that flipped a switch in a lot of individuals. Hearing that," ER nurse Luke Johnston paused in his remembering, then continued, "I can still hear it today."More >>
The fourth annual Big Red Challenge went on despite some wet conditions. Around 1,200 military veterans, police, firefighters, children and people from all walks of life competed the Big Red Challenge. The race raises awareness for veterans and honors their service. Race Organizer, Seth Chambers, said, "It was founded by two university students who wanted to help veterans transition back from military life." The race consisted of a 5-K, two 10-K's, and even a push-up and...More >>
The fourth annual Big Red Challenge went on despite some wet conditions. Around 1,200 military veterans, police, firefighters, children and people from all walks of life competed the Big Red Challenge. The race raises awareness for veterans and honors their service. Race Organizer, Seth Chambers, said, "It was founded by two university students who wanted to help veterans transition back from military life." The race consisted of a 5-K, two 10-K's, and even a push-up and...More >>
A group of local fourth grade students spent their day at the state capital. Their field trip was the perfect mix of learning and fun.More >>
A group of local fourth grade students spent their day at the state capital. Their field trip was the perfect mix of learning and fun.More >>
At the Nebraska National Guard Saturday, four soldiers were honored for their role in rescuing another wounded soldier under heavy fire in Afghanistan during a mission back in February.More >>
At the Nebraska National Guard Saturday, four soldiers were honored for their role in rescuing another wounded soldier under heavy fire in Afghanistan during a mission back in February.More >>
There's a new face representing the Lincoln Police Department.More >>
There's a new face representing the Lincoln Police Department.More >>
Ending the weekend sunny and dry...More >>
Ending the weekend sunny and dry...More >>