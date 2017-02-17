Alumni dispute allegations that frat member was drugged

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Alumni of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity at Creighton University in Omaha dispute allegations that a frat member accused of attacking another student was drugged as part of a hazing ritual. Nineteen-year-old Christopher Wheeler, from Kansas City, Kansas, is accused of using a pocket knife to cut another student's throat in her room Saturday. She was hospitalized. Wheeler faces felony assault and weapons charges.

Wheeler's attorney contends Wheeler was forced to take a hallucinogenic drug before the attack and has no memory of the attack.

A statement issued Thursday by alumni Bryan Mick and Eric Hamilton says an alumni investigation ``does not support the allegations and speculation of the parents and counsel'' of Wheeler. The statement also says any alcohol or drugs consumed by Wheeler appear to have been voluntary.