Alumni dispute allegations that frat member was drugged - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Alumni dispute allegations that frat member was drugged

Alumni dispute allegations that frat member was drugged

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

       OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Alumni of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity at Creighton University in Omaha dispute allegations that a frat member accused of attacking another student was drugged as part of a hazing ritual. Nineteen-year-old Christopher Wheeler, from Kansas City, Kansas, is accused of using a pocket knife to cut another student's throat in her room Saturday. She was hospitalized. Wheeler faces felony assault and weapons charges.
        Wheeler's attorney contends Wheeler was forced to take a hallucinogenic drug before the attack and has no memory of the attack.
        A statement issued Thursday by alumni Bryan Mick and Eric Hamilton says an alumni investigation ``does not support the allegations and speculation of the parents and counsel'' of Wheeler. The statement also says any alcohol or drugs consumed by Wheeler appear to have been voluntary.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • A family member and friend found the man

    18-year-old Lincoln East Student Dies

    18-year-old Lincoln East Student Dies

    Lincoln Police say, an 18-year-old Lincoln East student was found unresponsive by a family member and friend, early Saturday morning. Paramedics arrived a little after midnight and transported him to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 1:30 a.m. LPD says, it appears to be an overdose. His name has not been released and an autopsy is pending.

    More >>

    Lincoln Police say, an 18-year-old Lincoln East student was found unresponsive by a family member and friend, early Saturday morning. Paramedics arrived a little after midnight and transported him to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 1:30 a.m. LPD says, it appears to be an overdose. His name has not been released and an autopsy is pending.

    More >>

  • 16-year-old girl found dead weighed just 56 pounds

    16-year-old girl found dead weighed just 56 pounds

    16-year-old girl found dead weighed just 56 pounds

    Investigators say a 16-year-old girl found dead last week in her central Iowa home weighed just 56 pounds and was severely malnourished.

    More >>

    Investigators say a 16-year-old girl found dead last week in her central Iowa home weighed just 56 pounds and was severely malnourished.

    More >>

  • Post-Traumatic Stress in the Emergency Room

    Post-Traumatic Stress in the Emergency Room

    "And then people started to hear his mother cry and that flipped a switch in a lot of individuals. Hearing that," ER nurse Luke Johnston paused in his remembering, then continued, "I can still hear it today."

    More >>

    "And then people started to hear his mother cry and that flipped a switch in a lot of individuals. Hearing that," ER nurse Luke Johnston paused in his remembering, then continued, "I can still hear it today."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.