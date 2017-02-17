Sentencing delayed in Nebraska barrel body homicide case - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Sentencing delayed in Nebraska barrel body homicide case

       BRIDGEPORT, Neb. (AP) _ Sentencing has been delayed for a Nebraska man convicted of killing a Colorado man and hiding his body in a barrel.
        Twenty-five-year-old Zachary Mueller is facing a life sentence for first-degree murder in the slaying of 33-year-old Pedro Adrian Dominguez, of Greeley, Colorado. A jury convicted Mueller last month of the murder and of two weapons charges. His new sentencing date is March 13. The original date was Feb. 27.
        Authorities say Mueller shot Dominguez in the back of the head while riding in a car in Bridgeport on Nov. 22, 2015. The body of Dominguez was discovered in a barrel on a Morrill County farm in December 2015.

