Sentencing delayed in Nebraska barrel body homicide case

Lincoln Police say, an 18-year-old Lincoln East student was found unresponsive by a family member and friend, early Saturday morning. Paramedics arrived a little after midnight and transported him to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 1:30 a.m. LPD says, it appears to be an overdose. His name has not been released and an autopsy is pending.

"And then people started to hear his mother cry and that flipped a switch in a lot of individuals. Hearing that," ER nurse Luke Johnston paused in his remembering, then continued, "I can still hear it today."

The fourth annual Big Red Challenge went on despite some wet conditions. Around 1,200 military veterans, police, firefighters, children and people from all walks of life competed the Big Red Challenge. The race raises awareness for veterans and honors their service. Race Organizer, Seth Chambers, said, "It was founded by two university students who wanted to help veterans transition back from military life." The race consisted of a 5-K, two 10-K's, and even a push-up and...

The suspect used a club like object.

A man was beaten with a club like object and robbed early Sunday morning, around 3:30 a.m. to 4 a.m, near 10th and G streets. The victim said a person who he knows, came to his door demanding money that he owed him. He then began beating the 56-year-old male victim. They then where went to a nearby ATM where cash was withdrawn and taken by the suspect. Police are disclosing a description of the perpetrator because he has already been identified and the incident is under investigati... More >>