Downtown Hastings building ablaze - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Downtown Hastings building ablaze

Posted: Updated:

The Hastings Fire Department is battling a fire that has overtaken the BG & S Transmission building in Hastings.

Smoke from the blaze at 128 N Lexington Avenue can be seen for miles.

Our partner station has a reporter on scene heard at least three minor explosions in the course of five minutes and saw fire completely overtake the first floor.

It broke out around 9:00 A.M. Friday at BG&S Transmissions near 2nd and Lexington in downtown Hastings.

Fire crews say people inside the building were working on a car in the third bay of the shop when the building caught fire.

The blaze leveled the 2 story building, forcing Hastings fire to call in help from at least five neighboring communities.

Crews were worried about the gasoline and oil in the building.

Everyone inside made it out safely- but the building is completely ravaged.

Investigators found the cause was a faulty transmission fluid flushing machine.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • A family member and friend found the man

    18-year-old Lincoln East Student Dies

    18-year-old Lincoln East Student Dies

    Lincoln Police say, an 18-year-old Lincoln East student was found unresponsive by a family member and friend, early Saturday morning. Paramedics arrived a little after midnight and transported him to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 1:30 a.m. LPD says, it appears to be an overdose. His name has not been released and an autopsy is pending.

    More >>

    Lincoln Police say, an 18-year-old Lincoln East student was found unresponsive by a family member and friend, early Saturday morning. Paramedics arrived a little after midnight and transported him to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 1:30 a.m. LPD says, it appears to be an overdose. His name has not been released and an autopsy is pending.

    More >>

  • 16-year-old girl found dead weighed just 56 pounds

    16-year-old girl found dead weighed just 56 pounds

    16-year-old girl found dead weighed just 56 pounds

    Investigators say a 16-year-old girl found dead last week in her central Iowa home weighed just 56 pounds and was severely malnourished.

    More >>

    Investigators say a 16-year-old girl found dead last week in her central Iowa home weighed just 56 pounds and was severely malnourished.

    More >>

  • Post-Traumatic Stress in the Emergency Room

    Post-Traumatic Stress in the Emergency Room

    "And then people started to hear his mother cry and that flipped a switch in a lot of individuals. Hearing that," ER nurse Luke Johnston paused in his remembering, then continued, "I can still hear it today."

    More >>

    "And then people started to hear his mother cry and that flipped a switch in a lot of individuals. Hearing that," ER nurse Luke Johnston paused in his remembering, then continued, "I can still hear it today."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.