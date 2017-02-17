Stephenson qualifies for Winter Cup Finals

Posted By: Sports

as Vegas, Nev. --- Chris Stephenson advanced to the Winter Cup Finals after his impressive performance at the preliminary session on Feb. 16. The finals will take place on Feb. 18 at 9 p.m. (CT).Stephenson finished fourth in the all-around in his session and 17th overall with a score of 78.30. The junior on the Nebraska men’s gymnastics team had three additional top-20 finishes, including floor (tied for 14th), still rings (14th) and high bar (tied for 20th).The Fishers, Ind., native is one of 42 gymnasts to advance. (A complete list of finalists can be found here). Each gymnasts is competing for one of 15 spots on the U.S. Men’s Senior National Team through the 2017 P&G Gymnastics Championships in Anaheim, Calif., Aug. 17-20.After Saturday’s competition, the top four all-around athletes will automatically qualify for the senior national team. Up to 11 more gymnasts will be selected by the Men’s Program Committee. Members of the 2016 Olympic team, plus the alternates, will automatically keep their spots on the national team, as long as they earn National Points on both days of the competition. For more information on National Points and scoring click here.Evan Hymanson, a freshman for the Huskers, finished 45th overall in the all-around. Future Husker Griffin Kehler (WOGA Gym) tied for 32nd place in the all-around. Kehler will be a freshman at Nebraska in 2018.Stephenson becomes Nebraska’s first Winter Cup Finalist since Kyle King in 2015. That same year, Stephenson’s brother Anton also qualified for the finals, but through his club gym (DeVeau’s), as he had not yet joined the Husker squad.

For more information on Winter Cup, including live streaming and live stats, visit wintercup.com.