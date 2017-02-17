Burroughs, Green help USA to second place at World Cup

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Kermanshah, Iran - Former Huskers Jordan Burroughs (74 kg) and James Green (70 kg) each played a crucial role in guiding the United States to a runner-up team finish at the Freestyle World Cup, Feb. 16-17.

The U.S. team captured the Group A title before falling to Iran in the finals, 5-3 (16-13). The Americans opened the World Cup on Thursday with a 7-1 (23-9) win over Georgia in Session I before taking down Russia, 6-2 (21-12), in Session II. In Session III, the U.S. team defeated Azerbaijan, 4-4 (20-14).

Burroughs was one of two Americans to post a perfect 4-0 record during the World Cup. Making his first appearance since the 2016 Rio Olympics, Burroughs won by criteria over Georgia’s Jumber Kelashvili in his opening bout, 2-2. In his next match, Burroughs trailed 1-0 after the first period against Russia’s Atsamaz Sanakoev, but steamrolled to a 10-1 win with a dominant second period.

Burroughs captured his third win of the day when Azerbaijan’s Murad Suleymanov was disqualified for receiving three cautions. In the finals, Burroughs downed Iran’s Peyman Yarahmadi, 3-2.

Green went 3-1 at the World Cup with a pair of technical falls. Green notched a 10-0 victory in his first match over Georgia’s Levan Kelekhsashvili. In Session II, the former Husker topped Russia’s Magomedkhabib Kadimagomedov by an 8-6 decision.

Green earned his second technical fall in Session III when he took down Azerbaijan’s David Suynyuchkhanov, 10-0. Green’s lone loss came against Iran’s Mostafa Hosseinkhani in the finals, 2-0.