UPDATE: Aurora Man hunt ends in arrest of two men

UPDATE: Aurora Man hunt ends in arrest of two men

Posted: Updated:

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
8@klkntv.com

Press Release from Nebraska State Patrol:

Two Minnesota men who were the subject of a man hunt in Aurora are both in custody.

Jeremy David Bromley was apprehended around midnight last night and Drake Eli Ross was taken into custody shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday, February 18th, 2017.

Law enforcement officials had been searching for the men after they ran from a traffic stop around 3 p.m. Friday near Aurora.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Aurora Police are looking for two men in the west part of town.  

Aurora Public Schools are locked down until police give them an all clear.  

According to a tweet from the Hamilton County Emergency Management, police are looking for a heavy set male with red hair and a Hispanic man.  

This is a developing story and we'll bring you more information as it becomes available.

