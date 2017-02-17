UPDATE: Aurora Man hunt ends in arrest of two men

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Press Release from Nebraska State Patrol:

Two Minnesota men who were the subject of a man hunt in Aurora are both in custody.

Jeremy David Bromley was apprehended around midnight last night and Drake Eli Ross was taken into custody shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday, February 18th, 2017.

Law enforcement officials had been searching for the men after they ran from a traffic stop around 3 p.m. Friday near Aurora.

Aurora Police are looking for two men in the west part of town.

Aurora Public Schools are locked down until police give them an all clear.

According to a tweet from the Hamilton County Emergency Management, police are looking for a heavy set male with red hair and a Hispanic man.

This is a developing story and we'll bring you more information as it becomes available.