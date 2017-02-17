Huskers roll on first day of Crusader Classic

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Richton Park, Ill. - The top-ranked Nebraska bowling team went 4-0 with a pinfall of 5,221 in five sets of five-game Baker matches (one bye) on Friday, good for first place overall after the first day of competition at the Crusader Classic at Lakewood Bowl in Richton Park, Ill.No. 2 Arkansas State is second with a pinfall of 4,992, while No. 14 Wisconsin-Whitewater is third with a pinfall of 4,933.The Cornhuskers began the day with a 1,101-923 win over Lincoln Memorial, before taking down No. 23 Valparaiso 1,028-856 in NU's only meeting with a ranked opponent on the day.Nebraska defeated Maryville, 1,004-916, before firing a pinfall total of 1,125 in a bye.The Big Red closed the day with a 963-789 win over Elmhurst.

The Huskers will return to action Saturday morning with six traditional team matches scheduled to begin at 9:35 a.m. (CT). NU is set to face Arkansas State, Aurora, Wisconsin-Whitewater, No. 24 Youngstown State, No. 13 Tulane and No. 11 Central Missouri in Saturday's action. Combined results from Friday and Saturday will determine the seeding for Sunday's best-of-seven Baker format championship tournament, which begins at 8:30 a.m.

Crusader Classic Standings (Pinfall)

1. Nebraska (5,221)

2. Arkansas State (4,992)

3. Wisconsin-Whitewater (4,933)

4. Central Missouri (4,882)

5. Tulane (4,716)

6. Youngstown State (4,690)

7. Maryville (4,565)

8. Valparaiso (4,314)

9. Lincoln Memorial (4,299)

10. Elmhurst (4,297)

11. Aurora (4,001)

Crusader Classic

Richton Park, Ill. - Lakewood Bowl

Friday, Feb. 17 - Five-Game Baker Format Matches - 4-0 Record

1. #1 Nebraska 1,101, Lincoln Memorial 923

2. #1 Nebraska 1,028, #23 Valparaiso 856

3. #1 Nebraska 1,004, Maryville 916

4. #1 Nebraska 1,125 (Bye)

5. #1 Nebraska 963, Elmhurst 789