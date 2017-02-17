Huskers drop Season Opener, 4-3

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Tempe, Ariz. – The Nebraska baseball team saw its three-game season-opening win streak come to an end on Friday afternoon at Tempe Diablo Stadium, as it dropped the first game of a doubleheader with the UC Riverside Highlanders, 4-3. The Highlanders jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the third when they scored four unearned runs following a Husker error. The Huskers climbed back in the game with three runs in the bottom of the fifth, but were never able to plate the tying run.

Sophomore Matt Waldron went 7.0 innings for the Huskers, allowing four runs (all unearned) on six hits and no walks, while striking out three. Four of UC Riverside’s six hits off Waldron came in the third inning, when they scored four unearned runs.Reliever Alex Fagalde got the win for the Highlanders after notching six strikeouts in 4.1 innings of scoreless relief.The Highlanders struck first in the top of the third, as they took advantage of a Husker error and scored four unearned runs. A one-out error allowed No. 9 hitter Steven Mercado to reach and Colby Schultz followed with a single to put a pair of runners on. Waldron came back and got a pop out that would have been the final out of the frame, but the earlier error let the inning continue. With two down, Mark Contreras plated the game’s first run with his second single of the game and then Connor Cannon delivered the big blow with a three-run home run that pushed UC Riverside’s lead to 4-0.After giving up three consecutive two-out hits in the four-run third inning Waldron retired 11 straight Highlanders, including setting them down in order in the fourth, fifth and sixth frames. Waldron’s work on the mound allowed NU’s offense to get back in the game.

Riverside starter Richard Delgado started his senior season by not allowing a hit though the first 4.1 inning before Luis Alvarado notched NU’s first hit of 2017 with a one-out double in the fifth. Delgado came back and got a his third strikeout of the game before No. 9 hitter Angelo Altavilla worked a two-out walk to roller over the NU lineup. Jake Meyers followed with a RBI single on the first pitch he saw to get the Husker on the board and it knocked Delgado out of the game with 75 pitches thrown. Fagalde took over and worked a full count to Scott Schreiber. The junior slugger won the battle with a two-RBI single to make it a one-run game. Fagalde was able to keep UCR on top though, 4-3, with an inning-ending strikeout of Ben Miller.

Waldron ended the top of the seventh with a double play and the Huskers quickly had the tying run in scoring position after Alvarado led off the bottom of the frame with a double off the left-field wall, his second two bagger of the game. Ben Klenke sacrificed Alvarado to third with a bunt to put the tying run 90 feet away. Fagalde dug in and stranded Alvarado with a strikeout and a groundout that kept UCR ahead, 4-3, through seven complete.Sophomore Robbie Palkert retired the Highlanders in order in the top of the ninth to keep the Huskers within one, 4-3, but Fagalde finished off the win with a perfect ninth innings. Fagalde retired the final eight Huskers on the game.

The second game of today’s doubleheader is scheduled to start at 5:15 p.m. (CT).