Short film created in Roca, NE

Painting a picture of a small town.

There is a road, in Roca, Ne, called Main St, along it you see a small post office, family homes, and a little ways up the road, a local church.

It's the ideal setting for a short film about the intimacy of a small town.

"it’s all about finding home again," Kelli Chaves, writer, producer, actress, said.

It's called Dakota, a short film based off of a young woman mourning the loss of her mother and the healing power of her town.

"She lives in a tiny town where everyone knows your name and knows your business, and it's just about the process of a loss," Chaves, said.

Misty Maddens and Kelli Chaves wrote, produced, and are starring in the film.

Both of them lived in Nebraska, graduated from UNL, and moved on to bigger cities.

This story, which started as a web series, was inspired from their past. They say it's a modified version of their lives growing up in small towns, leaving the town, and returning home.

"A lot of our passion and hard work comes from the Midwest. To work with a team from UNL, and some kids from that department, as well as bringing own own crew here, it has just been good," Chaves, said.

The short is an off and on project years in the making. They have five days of filming scheduled for Nebraska.

The film should be complete in a few months. The writers plan to submit it to short film festivals and maybe turn it into something bigger.

