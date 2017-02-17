A Nebraska senator hopes to inmates get IDS prior to release - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

A Nebraska senator hopes to get inmates IDs prior to release

Tyresha Hickerson  is currently on work–release and seeking a job after getting out of prison.

There’s one thing that could stop the 25 year old—not an ID.

"It’s going to be stressful because I don't have money right now to get an id. I don't have transportation,” Work-Release Inmate Tyresha Hickerson said.

Lincoln Senator Matt Hansen is working to change that with a new bill.

It'll provide those behind bars the opportunity to get an ID  or driver's license before release.

A necessity many of them don't have, while trying to get things like housing and employment.

"I think it's a major detriment because like we were talking about if you don't have it. You can't really do anything out there these days,” Recently Release Inmate  Michael Edwards said.

"You self–esteem is already down. It makes it so much harder being able to have an id and having one less thing to go through would make it a lot easier,” Work-Release Danielle Hill said.

The TRADE program...over at the center for people in need...workers are trying knock down some of those barriers too.

They work with inmates and people who just got out to try give them job skills and find careers.

Case workers say this problem is something they encounter every day.

"We do what we can, but it's just difficult. With a lot of people being released everyday not having the means to get it. So, it would be a huge thing for them to get it before being released,” TRADE Case Manager Carrie Kuszak said.

The bill was recently heard and is waiting in committee.

If the bill makes it out of there, it will go to the floor for debate.

The TRADE Program is having a job fair March 3, 2017   9 a.m.-noon.

It’s currently looking for more employers.

For more information, contact TRADE Employment Developer Annette McRoy at amcroy@cfpin.org or 402-476-4357 ext 250

