Nebraska Prep Basketball 2-17-17

Posted By: Sports
Sports@klkntv.com
Courtesy: Associated Press
^BOYS BASKETBALL=
Ainsworth 54, Cody-Kilgore 51
Alliance 53, Sidney 32
Alma 51, Arapahoe 47
Amherst 80, Wilcox-Hildreth 53
Archbishop Bergan 76, West Point-Beemer 66
Arlington 57, Elkhorn Mount Michael 51
Auburn 70, Johnson County Central 43
Aurora 62, Holdrege 52
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 72, Pender 34
Beatrice 63, York 49
Bellevue West 64, Omaha Westside 51
Bloomfield 51, Wausa 36
Boone Central/Newman Grove 71, Crofton 57
Boyd County 60, Clearwater/Orchard 29
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 64, Meridian 22
Burwell 55, CWC 48
Cambridge 54, Bertrand 49
Centennial 40, Wilber-Clatonia 29
Central City 52, Columbus Lakeview 43
Chase County 64, Sutherland 57
Conestoga 41, Weeping Water 36
Crete 41, Seward 24
Cross County 68, Friend 42
David City 69, Lincoln Lutheran 40
Douglas County West 78, Tekamah-Herman 38
Dundy County-Stratton 57, Wauneta-Palisade 48
East Butler 54, Shelby/Rising City 42
Edgemont, S.D. 42, Sioux County 34
Elkhorn 58, Omaha Roncalli 51
Elm Creek 74, Elwood 62
Exeter/Milligan 70, Dorchester 48
Fillmore Central 66, Thayer Central 44
Franklin 49, Red Cloud 11
Fullerton 51, Palmer 42
Giltner 75, McCool Junction 43
Gordon/Rushville 52, Valentine 29
Gothenburg 85, Ogallala 27
Grand Island Central Catholic 64, St. Paul 39
Gretna 60, Norris 43
Hastings St. Cecilia 73, Centura 42
Heartland 70, Sandy Creek 61
Hitchcock County 61, South Platte 35
Humphrey St. Francis 69, Twin River 60
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 70, Plainview 56
Kearney 67, Columbus 56
Kearney Catholic 56, Adams Central 31
Kenesaw 65, Wood River 53
Lawrence-Nelson 45, Deshler 43
Leyton 61, Garden County 47
Lincoln North Star 57, North Platte 39
Lincoln Pius X 75, Platteview 58
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 54, Yutan 51
Loomis 75, Maxwell 39
Lutheran High Northeast 56, Howells/Dodge 38
Malcolm 52, Ashland-Greenwood 24
McCook 42, Grand Island Northwest 37
Mead 40, Johnson-Brock 39
Medicine Valley 79, Eustis-Farnam 50
Milford 54, Syracuse 53
Millard North 69, Omaha Benson 45
Millard South 73, Lincoln High 62
Minatare 39, Potter-Dix 36
Mitchell 64, Kimball 58
Mullen 66, Twin Loup 41
Nebraska Christian 64, Elba 22
Neligh-Oakdale 62, Niobrara/Verdigre 53
Norfolk 93, Lincoln Northeast 71
Norfolk Catholic 45, Hartington Cedar Catholic 37
North Central 64, Stuart 51
North Platte St. Patrick's 54, Paxton 44
O'Neill 62, Battle Creek 45
Omaha Central 62, Bellevue East 49
Omaha Concordia 67, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 51
Omaha Gross Catholic 74, Plattsmouth 38
Omaha Northwest 55, Papillion-LaVista South 49
Ord 63, Ravenna 44
Osceola 52, High Plains Community 49
Osmond 77, Elkhorn Valley 40
Papillion-LaVista 61, Omaha Creighton Prep 50
Perkins County 46, Bridgeport 37
Randolph 59, Hartington-Newcastle 50
Riverside 75, Central Valley 27
Sandhills/Thedford 83, Brady 59
Scottsbluff 81, Gering 41
Silver Lake 46, Shelton 29
Southern Valley 84, Axtell 39
Southwest 85, Maywood-Hayes Center 40
St. Mary's 52, Elgin Public/Pope John 45
Stanton 70, Emerson-Hubbard 28
Sterling 33, Freeman 30, OT
Sutton 60, Superior 30
Wahoo 61, Schuyler 38
Wakefield 76, Homer 41
Waverly 57, Nebraska City 35
West Holt 69, Ewing 40
Winnebago 96, Guardian Angels 53
Wisner-Pilger 41, Madison 40
Wynot 63, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 42
^GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Fremont 49, Grand Island 29
Gering 57, Scottsbluff 55
Grand Island Northwest 62, McCook 37
Gretna 48, Norris 44
Kearney 62, Columbus 39
Lincoln East 57, Omaha Bryan 37
Lincoln North Star 56, North Platte 25
Lincoln Northeast 54, Norfolk 41
Lincoln Pius X 43, Platteview 33
Millard North 51, Omaha Benson 38
Millard South 78, Lincoln High 36
Millard West 59, Lincoln Southwest 38
Omaha Gross Catholic 76, Plattsmouth 45
Omaha Northwest 71, Papillion-LaVista South 64
Omaha Westside 66, Bellevue West 37
Papillion-LaVista 60, Omaha Marian 49
Seward 47, Crete 28
Sidney 46, Alliance 42
South Sioux City 56, Omaha Skutt Catholic 40
Waverly 74, Nebraska City 24
York 50, Beatrice 40
