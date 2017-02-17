Nebraska Prep Basketball 2-17-17 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska Prep Basketball 2-17-17

Courtesy: Associated Press


^BOYS BASKETBALL=
       Ainsworth 54, Cody-Kilgore 51
       Alliance 53, Sidney 32
       Alma 51, Arapahoe 47
       Amherst 80, Wilcox-Hildreth 53
       Archbishop Bergan 76, West Point-Beemer 66
       Arlington 57, Elkhorn Mount Michael 51
       Auburn 70, Johnson County Central 43
       Aurora 62, Holdrege 52
       Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 72, Pender 34
       Beatrice 63, York 49
       Bellevue West 64, Omaha Westside 51
       Bloomfield 51, Wausa 36
       Boone Central/Newman Grove 71, Crofton 57
       Boyd County 60, Clearwater/Orchard 29
       Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 64, Meridian 22
       Burwell 55, CWC 48
       Cambridge 54, Bertrand 49
       Centennial 40, Wilber-Clatonia 29
       Central City 52, Columbus Lakeview 43
       Chase County 64, Sutherland 57
       Conestoga 41, Weeping Water 36
       Crete 41, Seward 24
       Cross County 68, Friend 42
       David City 69, Lincoln Lutheran 40
       Douglas County West 78, Tekamah-Herman 38
       Dundy County-Stratton 57, Wauneta-Palisade 48
       East Butler 54, Shelby/Rising City 42
       Edgemont, S.D. 42, Sioux County 34
       Elkhorn 58, Omaha Roncalli 51
       Elm Creek 74, Elwood 62
       Exeter/Milligan 70, Dorchester 48
       Fillmore Central 66, Thayer Central 44
       Franklin 49, Red Cloud 11
       Fullerton 51, Palmer 42
       Giltner 75, McCool Junction 43
       Gordon/Rushville 52, Valentine 29
       Gothenburg 85, Ogallala 27
       Grand Island Central Catholic 64, St. Paul 39
       Gretna 60, Norris 43
       Hastings St. Cecilia 73, Centura 42
       Heartland 70, Sandy Creek 61
       Hitchcock County 61, South Platte 35
       Humphrey St. Francis 69, Twin River 60
       Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 70, Plainview 56
       Kearney 67, Columbus 56
       Kearney Catholic 56, Adams Central 31
       Kenesaw 65, Wood River 53
       Lawrence-Nelson 45, Deshler 43
       Leyton 61, Garden County 47
       Lincoln North Star 57, North Platte 39
       Lincoln Pius X 75, Platteview 58
       Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 54, Yutan 51
       Loomis 75, Maxwell 39
       Lutheran High Northeast 56, Howells/Dodge 38
       Malcolm 52, Ashland-Greenwood 24
       McCook 42, Grand Island Northwest 37
       Mead 40, Johnson-Brock 39
       Medicine Valley 79, Eustis-Farnam 50
       Milford 54, Syracuse 53
       Millard North 69, Omaha Benson 45
       Millard South 73, Lincoln High 62
       Minatare 39, Potter-Dix 36
       Mitchell 64, Kimball 58
       Mullen 66, Twin Loup 41
       Nebraska Christian 64, Elba 22
       Neligh-Oakdale 62, Niobrara/Verdigre 53
       Norfolk 93, Lincoln Northeast 71
       Norfolk Catholic 45, Hartington Cedar Catholic 37
       North Central 64, Stuart 51
       North Platte St. Patrick's 54, Paxton 44
       O'Neill 62, Battle Creek 45
       Omaha Central 62, Bellevue East 49
       Omaha Concordia 67, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 51
       Omaha Gross Catholic 74, Plattsmouth 38
       Omaha Northwest 55, Papillion-LaVista South 49
       Ord 63, Ravenna 44
       Osceola 52, High Plains Community 49
       Osmond 77, Elkhorn Valley 40
       Papillion-LaVista 61, Omaha Creighton Prep 50
       Perkins County 46, Bridgeport 37
       Randolph 59, Hartington-Newcastle 50
       Riverside 75, Central Valley 27
       Sandhills/Thedford 83, Brady 59
       Scottsbluff 81, Gering 41
       Silver Lake 46, Shelton 29
       Southern Valley 84, Axtell 39
       Southwest 85, Maywood-Hayes Center 40
       St. Mary's 52, Elgin Public/Pope John 45
       Stanton 70, Emerson-Hubbard 28
       Sterling 33, Freeman 30, OT
       Sutton 60, Superior 30
       Wahoo 61, Schuyler 38
       Wakefield 76, Homer 41
       Waverly 57, Nebraska City 35
       West Holt 69, Ewing 40
       Winnebago 96, Guardian Angels 53
       Wisner-Pilger 41, Madison 40
       Wynot 63, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 42
^GIRLS BASKETBALL=
       Fremont 49, Grand Island 29
       Gering 57, Scottsbluff 55
       Grand Island Northwest 62, McCook 37
       Gretna 48, Norris 44
       Kearney 62, Columbus 39
       Lincoln East 57, Omaha Bryan 37
       Lincoln North Star 56, North Platte 25
       Lincoln Northeast 54, Norfolk 41
       Lincoln Pius X 43, Platteview 33
       Millard North 51, Omaha Benson 38
       Millard South 78, Lincoln High 36
       Millard West 59, Lincoln Southwest 38
       Omaha Gross Catholic 76, Plattsmouth 45
       Omaha Northwest 71, Papillion-LaVista South 64
       Omaha Westside 66, Bellevue West 37
       Papillion-LaVista 60, Omaha Marian 49
       Seward 47, Crete 28
       Sidney 46, Alliance 42
       South Sioux City 56, Omaha Skutt Catholic 40
       Waverly 74, Nebraska City 24
       York 50, Beatrice 40
 

