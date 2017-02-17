Stars Dominiate Saints, Win 7-4

Dubuque, Iowa. - Three shorthanded goals paved the way for the Lincoln Stars during a 7-4 victory against the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Friday in the Mystique Community Ice Center.

Lincoln's work on the penalty kill helped the team improve to 24-14-5 and retain its spot in the Western Conference playoff picture.

Dubuque jumped to a 2-0 lead less than halfway through the first period. Colin Theisen opened the scoring at 4:58 of the first, then Austin Rueschoff helped the Fighting Saints capitalize on their first power play of the night to take a two-goal lead.

Five minutes after Dubuque took a two-goal advantage, the Stars went to work on the penalty kill. At 14:14 of the first period, Justin Richards received a pass out of the Stars zone, darted down the ice and put a shot over the glove of Fighting Saints goalie Jaxon Castor. The shorthanded breakaway marked Richards' ninth goal of the season. Dominick Mersch had an assist on the play. Two minutes later, the Stars converted on an odd-man rush to tie the game. Sam Sternschein had the game-tying goal for his sixteenth of the season. Cole Krygier and Casey Dornbach had the assists.

The Fighting Saints regained the lead less than one minute into the third period, but the Stars responded with a pair of shorthanded goals to take their first lead of the night. At 3:27 of the second period, Richards won a battle at center ice to set up a breakaway with Jake Nielsen. Nielsen's goal was his sixth of the year.

Thirty-seven seconds after Nielsen tied the game, Casey Dornbach caught a cross-ice pass from Brandon Schultz to give Lincoln a 4-3 lead and help tie a USHL record for shorthanded goals in a game. Luke Jaycox had a secondary assist on the goal. Dubuque was able to equalize before the second intermission to make it 4-4 after 40 minutes.

The Stars owned the third period, starting with Dornbach's second goal of the night and 10th goal of the season at 6:25 of the third. Gustaf Westlund and Brandon Schultz had assists on the power play goal that proved to be the game-winner. Christian Evers added another power play goal four minutes later. Westlund earned his second assist of the night on Evers' goal. With less than five minutes remaining in regulation, Sternschein buried a breakaway to notch a multi-goal game and help Lincoln to a 7-4 win.

The Stars finished 2/5 on the power play and 4/6 on the penalty kill.

Josef Korenar made 22 saves in the win.

