LFR Community Stakeholders get some hands-on training

Up until a week ago, Hannah Joy's world was very small.More >>
A children's camp in southeast Nebraska is celebrating the completion of its new aerial park that challenges visitors to navigate through a course suspended 30 feet in the air.More >>
Haley’s family aches to be apart of their child's day.More >>
Arby's has partnered with the Lincoln Food Bank and Lincoln Public Schools to provide children in need with 10 free meals throughout the summer. Nearly 3,500 middle school students, who are part of the free or reduced lunch program in Lincoln, will be provided with meal tickets to Arby's. This is the first year of the program in the capitol city, they've also done it in Omaha for two years. It's part of a national program by Arby's to fight childhood hunger, the company e...More >>
"And then people started to hear his mother cry and that flipped a switch in a lot of individuals. Hearing that," ER nurse Luke Johnston paused in his remembering, then continued, "I can still hear it today."More >>
The Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau announced today, the launch of a new campaign to highlight the city’s burgeoning craft beer industry.More >>
Lincoln Police say, an 18-year-old Lincoln East student was found unresponsive by a family member and friend, early Saturday morning. Paramedics arrived a little after midnight and transported him to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 1:30 a.m. LPD says, it appears to be an overdose. His name has not been released and an autopsy is pending.More >>
B&R Stores, Inc. announced Monday it has entered into an agreement to purchase the Lovegrove’s Grocery Store in Waverly, Neb. from the Lovegrove family.More >>