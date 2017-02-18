LFR Community Stakeholders get some hands-on training - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LFR Community Stakeholders get some hands-on training

Posted by: Abigail Wood

Would you stay calm in a burning boxcar, or be able to wrestle the Jaws of Life around a car door? Saturday, a few Lincoln citizens got a taste of what our firefighters face every day.

"Even just working those tools for a couple of minutes was like, 'wow,'" said Kaitlyn Coble, an SCC student chosen as part of the lucky few. "You could feel it in your muscles."

Rachel Stivers-Stewart, a sociologist, is another of the 20 people chosen for the committee.

"They had us down on our knees," she said, describing her experience in a burning train car, set up to demonstrate intense heat. "They had us raise our hand to feel it. We're seeing the fire coming up; they got a hose in there. We're seeing the smoke..."

This was the seventh and most interactive of nine training sessions, ranging from lectures on policy to ride-alongs.

"Some agencies make their own plans," said Chief Michael Despain with LFR. "It's kind of like firefighters designing their own kingdom and they kind of forget sometimes to reach out to the community."

When the class is done, the citizen panel will give feedback about how they feel their tax dollars are being used, and what services should be prioritized. The group is diverse, and LFR says they hope everyone goes back to their own sphere to ask for feedback as well.

"My friends," Coble explained. "People I go to school with, what they want."

Priorities differed person-to-person, but everyone agreed. The hands-on work gave them new respect for our local fire department.

"You feel really safe because you have about four to five firefighters around you," Steve Miller, an architect and committee member, said. "But if you imagine what it would be if you were a firefighter going into a house where you had no idea where anything was. I can see how it would be intimidating, just thinking about the situations they face on a regular basis."

The 20 citizens will graduate March 2nd, after two more sessions, and submit their recommendations, which may inform the city's budget in the summer.

