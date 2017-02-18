Huskers first after two days at Crusader Classic

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Richton Park, Ill. - The top-ranked Nebraska bowling team won each of its five traditional matches on Saturday, and holds steady in first place with a 9-0 record and a pinfall of 10,409 after two days of competition at the Crusader Classic at Lakewood Bowl in Richton Park, Ill.No. 11 Central Missouri sits in second place overall with a total pinfall of 9,974, while No. 14 Wisconsin-Whitewater is third with a pinfall of 9,959.Julia Bond sits in second place overall in the individual standings with an average of 218.8, while Kelly Belzeski is sixth with an average of 212.4. Briana Zabierek is eighth with an average of 208.In a matchup of the top two teams in the nation, the Huskers defeated second-ranked Arkansas State by a score of 1,055-922 to begin the day. The Big Red moved on to defeat Aurora by a score of 1,039-790, before closing the day with three wins over ranked opponents.NU took down Wisconsin-Whitewater in a close contest, 977-972, and rolled past No. 24 Youngstown State 1,023-965. The Big Red closed the day with a 1,094-971 win over No. 13 Tulane.Nebraska is scheduled to face Central Missouri in a traditional match on Sunday morning, beginning at 8:30 a.m. (CT). The best-of-seven Baker format championship tournament will start shortly thereafter, with seeding to be determined by combined results from Baker and traditional team matches.

Crusader Classic Overall Standings (Pinfall)

1. Nebraska (10,409)

2. Central Missouri (9,974)

3. Wisconsin-Whitewater (9,959)

4. Arkansas State (9,911)

5. Youngstown State (9,301)

6. Tulane (9,268)

7. Maryville (9,206)

8. Elmhurst (8,840)

9. Lincoln Memorial (8,703)

10. Valparaiso (8,596)

11. Aurora (7,753)

Crusader Classic

Richton Park, Ill. - Lakewood Bowl

Friday, Feb. 17 - Five-Game Baker Format Matches - 4-0 Record

1. #1 Nebraska 1,101, Lincoln Memorial 923

2. #1 Nebraska 1,028, #23 Valparaiso 856

3. #1 Nebraska 1,004, Maryville 916

4. #1 Nebraska 1,125 (Bye)

5. #1 Nebraska 963, Elmhurst 789

Saturday, Feb. 18 - Traditional Team Matches - 5-0 Record

1. #1 Nebraska 1,055, #2 Arkansas State 922

2. #1 Nebraska 1,039, Aurora 790

3. #1 Nebraska 977, #14 Wisconsin-Whitewater 972

4. #1 Nebraska 1,023, #24 Youngstown State 965

5. #1 Nebraska 1,094, #13 Tulane 971

Huskers in the Individual Standings (Average)

2. Julia Bond (218.8)

6. Kelly Belzeski (212.4)

8. Briana Zabierek (208)

12. Meghan Straub (202.6)

19. Gazmine Mason (195.8)