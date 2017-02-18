Local agencies to cut jobs following executive order

Posted By: KLKN Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Two Nebraska refugee resettlement agencies are cutting staff positions in the wake of President Donald Trump's executive order restricting refugees coming into the country.

Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska, the largest of Nebraska's three refuges resettlement agencies, announced Friday that it will eliminate 15 jobs in anticipation of a significant drop in refugee arrivals.

Seven of those workers will be reassigned to other jobs within the agency.

The Refugee Empowerment Center in Omaha has laid off two workers and declined to fill a third open position.

The agency says more layoffs are expected.

Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska says its scheduled arrivals took place early enough in the year to make cuts unnecessary for now.