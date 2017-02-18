Local agencies to cut jobs following executive order - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Local agencies to cut jobs following executive order

Local agencies to cut jobs following executive order

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: KLKN Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Two Nebraska refugee resettlement agencies are cutting staff positions in the wake of President Donald Trump's executive order restricting refugees coming into the country.

Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska, the largest of Nebraska's three refuges resettlement agencies, announced Friday that it will eliminate 15 jobs in anticipation of a significant drop in refugee arrivals.

Seven of those workers will be reassigned to other jobs within the agency.

The Refugee Empowerment Center in Omaha has laid off two workers and declined to fill a third open position.

The agency says more layoffs are expected.

Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska says its scheduled arrivals took place early enough in the year to make cuts unnecessary for now.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Welcome Home, Hannah Joy

    Welcome Home, Hannah Joy

    Up until a week ago, Hannah Joy's world was very small.  

    More >>

    Up until a week ago, Hannah Joy's world was very small.  

    More >>

  • Irving yearbooks recalled: Memorial inside against district policy

    Irving yearbooks recalled: Memorial inside against district policy

    Irving yearbooks recalled: Memorial inside against district policy

    Two pages memorializing late 8th grader Taylor Miller cause Irving Middle School yearbooks to be recalled for breaking district guidelines.Two pages memorializing late 8th grader Taylor Miller cause Irving Middle School yearbooks to be recalled for breaking district guidelines.

    The staff didn't know that was a policy until last Friday, when the books had already been delivered, and distributed to some students in the publications class.

    More >>

    The staff didn't know that was a policy until last Friday, when the books had already been delivered, and distributed to some students in the publications class.

    More >>

  • Post-Traumatic Stress in the Emergency Room

    Post-Traumatic Stress in the Emergency Room

    "And then people started to hear his mother cry and that flipped a switch in a lot of individuals. Hearing that," ER nurse Luke Johnston paused in his remembering, then continued, "I can still hear it today."

    More >>

    "And then people started to hear his mother cry and that flipped a switch in a lot of individuals. Hearing that," ER nurse Luke Johnston paused in his remembering, then continued, "I can still hear it today."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.