Game & Parks reports record low number of hunting accidents

Posted By: KLKN Newsroom

State game and parks officials say Nebraska's three hunting accidents in 2016 mark the fewest reported in a single year since the state began keeping track in 1958.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says none of the 2016 accidents were fatal.

The three accidents in 2016 compare with 10 hunting accidents reported in 2015.

The record-low coincided with a record high number at more 10,111 of hunter education certificates issued in 2016.

The state's hunter education dates to the 1970s, but the program was revamped in 2015 to allow students the option of taking the course online, with the youngest group of students required to attend a two-hour Hunt Safe Session.

