Huskers beat Ohio State 58-57

Notes

*-Nebraska improves to 1-3 in one-point games this season, including a one-point loss in the first meeting. The four 1-point games tied for third most in school history. Only the 1961-62 (7) and 2000-01 (5) teams have had more one-point games than the 2016-17 team

*-The 11-point deficit is the second time this year NU has overcame a double-digit deficit on the road (13, at Maryland) and fourth time NU has overcome a seven-point or greater deficit in Big Ten play. NU trailed by five with 32 seconds remaining.

*-Nebraska picked up its first-ever win in Columbus, as the Huskers were 0-7 in Columbus before today (0-4 since joining the Big Ten)

*-Tai Webster reached double figures for the 27th consecutive game dating back to last season. Webster joins Josh Hart (Villanova) as the only power conference players to reach double figures in every game, as FSU’s Dwayne Bacon was held scoreless today. Webster finished with 17 points

*-Jack McVeigh came off the bench for 11 points, his fifth double-figure effort in Big Ten play, including four off the bench.

*-Glynn Watson finished with 14 points, five boards and two assists without a turnover.

*-Ed Morrow’s 10 point effort was his first double-figure effort since Dec. 28 at Indiana. NU is 2-1 since Ed Morrow returned with the only loss being an OT loss vs. Wisconsin.