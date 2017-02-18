Heart Ball raises awareness for a healthy life - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Heart Ball raises awareness for a healthy life

"We do cardio, which is like the treadmill, for half and hour and then we do weight machines," Kaitlyn Michaelson, honorary guest, said.

Kaitlyn Michaelson,13, is taking steps to better her life.

Last august, her doctor expressed concerns about her weight and overall health.

They recommended her to a weight management program called Heroes.

It's changed her everyday life.

She works out, eats better, and sees results.

"My clothes fit better," Michaelson, said.

Kaitlyn's whole family is joining her mission to lead a healthier life style.

"She has been encouraged to go work out more and that's helped me, you know Tuesday and Thursday, its time to go work out," Jeoff Michaelson, Kaitlyn’s father, said.

Working out and eating right was the theme of Saturday’s American Heart Association Ball.

The 18th annual event focused on childhood obesity.

“The generation right now is actually going to be the first generation that will not live longer than their parents and that's a really staggering statistic,” Maggie Thorne, volunteer/award recipient, said,

Maggie Thorne has spent the last five years of her life standing up for childhood obesity and heart health.

She encourages little changes that lead to big results.

"If you could live longer would you? If there is a way that we can do that than absolutely, Thorn, said.

Heart disease is the leading killer for men and women and is 80% preventable.

Saturday’s gala kick started the momentum to gear up, get active, and prevent a heartbreaking disease.

