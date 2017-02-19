Stephenson earns Top-15 finish at Winter Cup Finals

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Las Vegas, Nev. --- Chris Stephenson represented the Nebraska men's gymnastics team at the Winter Cup Finals on Saturday at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nev. The Fishers, Ind., native finished 15th out of 42 competitors with a two-day all-around score of 157.400, including today's all-around score of 79.10.

Stephenson started the night on vault where he earned 13.65. On parallel bars Stephenson notched 13.60, more than one point higher than his score at the prelims on Feb. 16. On high bar, the junior recorded 12.10 and was in 15th place in the all-around halfway through the meet.

Stephenson began the second half of the meet on floor where he scored 13.75. Moving to pommel horse next, Stephenson finished with 12.65. On his final event, still rings, he scored 13.35.

Yul Moldauer (Oklahoma), Akash Modi (Stanford), Allan Bower (Oklahoma) and Donnell Whittenburg (U.S.O.T.C. Gymnastics) finished first through fourth, respectively and automatically qualify for the 2017 senior national team. The Men's Program Committee will select up to eleven more gymnasts from the participants at the Winter Cup Challenge to complete the U.S. Senior National Team, which will be announced at a later date.

Stephenson and the Huskers are back in action on Feb. 26 against UIC in Chicago, Ill. The meet is set to begin at 2 p.m.

Final results: https://myusagym.com/meets/live/60787/results/16357/