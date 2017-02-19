Interstate 80 delays expected from Odessa to Elm Creek - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Traffic slowdowns are expected in south-central Nebraska as workers seal cracks on Interstate 80.
       

The project is expected to begin Monday on a stretch from Odessa to Elm Creek. Workers will be cleaning out and sealing cracks to protect the pavement from debris and moisture.
       

The Nebraska Roads Department says temporary lane closures will be erected in the mornings and removed in the evenings. The department says motorists should expect some delays.

