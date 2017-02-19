Huskers fall to Virginia Tech, 22-15

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Blacksburg, Va. – No. 6 Nebraska (12-4, 6-3 Big Ten) lost to No. 5 Virginia Tech, 22-15, in the NWCA National Duals Championship Series at Cassell Coliseum on Sunday evening.

The Huskers jumped out to a 15-6 lead after six matches, but the Hokies won each of the last four to earn the team victory. Nebraska’s run was highlighted by Dustin Williams’ pin against Ryan Blees at 165 pounds. The fall was Williams’ first of the season, which occurred in 5:45.

All-American Eric Montoya, ranked No. 4 at 133 pounds, and No. 14 Colton McCrystal (141) strung together back-to-back wins for the Huskers after No. 6 Tim Lambert (125) lost to third-ranked Joey Dance, 7-4, in the opening match of the dual. Montoya managed a 6-2 decision over Dennis Gustafson. McCrystal downed Kevin Norstrem, 12-5. In the following bout, Collin Purinton (149) lost to No. 6 Solomon Chishko, 8-5.

No. 3 Tyler Berger (157) and No. 15 Sal Mastriani were tied 1-1 after three periods and sudden victory. Berger ultimately emerged with a 2-1 triumph in tiebreaker-1 to NU a 9-6 advantage at the halfway point of the dual.

At 174 pounds, Justin Arthur lost to David Bergida, 13-8, before Eric Engler (184) was pinned by sixth-ranked Zack Zavatsky in 4:44 to tie the team score. Nebraska lost at 197 pounds and heavyweight to top-five opponents. No. 6 Aaron Studebaker (197) battled No. 3 Jared Haught to extra time, but the Hokie emerged with a 3-2 win in tiebreaker-1. No. 14 Collin Jensen (HWT) lost to fifth-ranked Ty Walz, 14-5, in the final match of the evening.

The Huskers return to the mat March 4-5 at the Big Ten Championships at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

#5 Virginia Tech 22, #6 Nebraska 15

Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017

Cassell Coliseum (Blacksburg, Va.)

Results

125: #3 Joey Dance (VT) dec. #6 Tim Lambert (NEB), 7-4 (VT 3, NEB 0)

133: #4 Eric Montoya (NEB) dec. Dennis Gustafson (VT), 6-2 (NEB 3, VT 3)

141: #14 Colton McCrystal (NEB) dec. Kevin Norstrem (VT), 12-5 (NEB 6, VT 3)

149: #6 Solomon Chishko (VT) dec. Collin Purinton (NEB), 8-5 (NEB 6, VT 6)

157: #3 Tyler Berger (NEB) tiebreaker-1 #15 Sal Mastriani (VT), 2-1 (NEB 9, VT 6)

165: Dustin Williams (NEB) pin Ryan Blees (VT), 5:45 (NEB 15, VT 6)

174: David Bergida (VT) dec. Justin Arthur (NEB), 13-8 (NEB 15, VT 9)

184: #6 Zack Zavatsky (VT) pin Eric Engler (NEB), 4:44 (NEB 15, VT 15)

197: #3 Jared Haught (VT) tiebreaker-1 #6 Aaron Studebaker (NEB), 3-2 (VT 18, NEB 15)

HWT: #5 Ty Walz (VT) major dec. #14 Collin Jensen (NEB), 14-5 (VT 22, NEB 15)