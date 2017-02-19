Make-A-Wish recipient recalls her wish come true

"It’s not where someone taps you and you fall apart like humpty dumpty, but, it if you get hit with a soccer ball, you are probably going to break an arm or something," Bella Hernandez, said.

Bella Hernandez stopped counting her broken bones after 50.

"She has broken a bone sneezing before," Lorraine Maddux, Bella’s mom, said.

She was born with osteogenesis imperfecta, or brittle bone disease.

The 12 year old lives with a delicate body, but has a strong outlook on life.

"It says life is magical, because it is," Bella, said.

Bella loves everything about fashion.

Her style defines who she is, not her brittle bones.

"I love going shopping, because, you know, it’s shopping and you get to shop for clothes and stuff," Bella, said.

Her passion for fashion inspired her Make–A–Wish trip.

In December of 2015, the foundation sent Bella and her family to Mall of America.

She had her own personal shopper at justice, got a make over, and made a few new friends the Disney store.

For a few days, Bella and her family felt free, leaving the doctors behind, and forgetting the pain caused by broken bones.

"They deserve to make a wish. They suffer, and their lives are so encompassed with doctor’s visits, this is really just something to remind them that they are a kid and it’s not about their condition. It lets their family be a family for a while," Lorraine, said.

Bella’s trip to Mall of America is one she says she couldn't put a price on.