Lincoln Police investigating 2 shots fired calls

Lincoln Police are investigating two shots fired calls from Sunday.

Officers found dozens of used shell casings a little after 6 p.m. near 34th and W Streets.

Witnesses told police someone with a handgun fired several rounds from a car and maybe a house.

No one was injured and no property was damaged.

The second call was around 11:30 p.m. near Southwest 6th and West High Streets.

There was no one injured and no damage reported in this shooting.

Police don't believe the shootings are related.