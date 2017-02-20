Robbery Suspect Arrested

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Police arrested Kara Thornton, 27, for robbery Sunday night.

Police say a woman was dumpster diving near 12th and 13th Street, between F and G, around 6:30 Sunday morning.

They say Thornton came up behind the woman, choked her, pulled her hair, and took her jewelry.

Police located and arrested Thornton outside her apartment, near 12th and G St.