Project to temporarily close 10th Street pedestrian bridge

According to UNL, the 10th Street pedestrian bridge north of Memorial Stadium will be closed for maintenance 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 20.

The pedestrian bridge spans railroad tracks between the University of Nebraska–Lincoln's City Campus and Lincoln's North Bottoms neighborhood. It will be closed to allow contractors to weld metal grates into place along the walkway.

Walking detours around the bridge will be marked. The bridge will be open to vehicle traffic.