PRCA Championship Rodeo coming to PBA

PRCA Championship Rodeo is coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. each night. The professional rodeo includes seven championship events each night with some of America's top rodeo athletes and toughest rodeo stock on the circuit. The events will include bareback riding, saddle bronc, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, WPRA barrel racing and bull riding. Kids “mutton bustin’” will be featured each night during intermission.



Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 24, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena Firestone Farm Tires Ticket Office, online at ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at 800-745-3000. A $10 off “Early Bird” discount will be available from February 24 through March 10 on select reserved tickets.



Pinnacle Bank Arena General Manager Tom Lorenz said, “The Mosbrucker Rodeo Company produces some of the finest rodeos in America. We’re proud to present professional rodeo at Pinnacle Bank Arena with the PRCA sanction.” He added, “Rodeo is a full-throttle, extreme sport that offers something for the whole family including reduced ticket prices for kids."



PRCA Championship Rodeo is sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and is produced by the Mosbrucker Rodeo Company of Mandan, North Dakota.

See how you can register for a chance to win the Ultimate Rodeo Experience for 8 people from Channel 8 KLKN-TV. Follow the rules below to use the online entry form, also located below. The deadline is noon on April 17. The contest form is not supported by mobile devices. You must use a desktop computer.